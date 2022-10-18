Letters to the Editor 10-19-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Watch Your Language

Recently, a young man approached me with a question, knowing I am a retired teacher.

He said he and his wife are puzzled by something their little second grader brought home from school. The child was very excited about the new word “they”. Since children at that age are always bringing home new vocabulary words, the couple couldn’t see anything significant.

I explained to this man that as the 117th session of Congress opened this year, the House Democrats announced new rules that are completely gender neutral.

The office of Whistleblower Omsbudsman is now Whistleblower Omsbud.

Chairmen will be “chairs”. There will be no more “husband”, “wife”, “brother”, or “sister”, (renamed ‘’spouse” and “sibling” respectively). Gone are “man”, ‘’woman”, “son”, “daughter”, “uncle”, “aunt” and any other word that implies a person’s sex. “These future-focused proposals reflect our priorities as a caucus and as a country,” Nancy Pelosi declared.

All this nonsense has filtered down into the public schools. You may not refer to one person as “he” or “she”, but must use the word “they”.

The Democrats’ goal is to destroy the family, the basic unit of society. You will notice all the words deleted in Congress are the very words pertaining to family. The fact that our children in public schools are being indoctrinated by the government with this abuse is truly despicable.

Deanne Sczepanski

Whitehall, WI

Letter to the Editor:

Well, the studies are in. Looks like them darn liberals done snookered the right. Seems like all it took was a little classic reverse psychology. You see, the libs knew that whatever they advocated, most of those on the right would reject out of hand. So they pushed vaccinations, masks, and social distancing; pushed ‘em hard. Got Fauci out there as often as possible. And, predictably, tons of folks on the right dug in their heels and refused needle sticks and the rest.

Now, the results of this “No way, Jose!” behavior are available. And it’s not only more than one study, but there’s not been one study featuring contradictory evidence. Bottom line: far more Republicans have died from covid than have Dems. That means fewer Republican voters this fall and for many falls to come. Of course, heavily Republican states will still be heavily Republican despite the deaths. But in battleground states, like here in Wisconsin, those extra deaths could easily swing a state from right to left in a close election. Yep, snookered but good.

Chuck Boyer

Wheeler, WI

Letter to the Editor:

School counselors (K – 12 grades) take their mission and objectives from American School Council Association (ASCA) which has a chapter in every state. Since about 2014, ASCA has been pushing the transgender ideology and Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Alvin Lui explained that the present day counselors are not teaching CRT and transgender ideology as a theory; they are actually changing the culture of the entire schools by implementing it. For example, teaching Buddhism in a class as compared to the school being transformed into a Buddhist temple. When you walk into the Buddhist temple you are not studying Buddhism, you are adopting it as a lifestyle.

Last summer, Lui and associates went to the ASCA Conference and collected all of their training materials. On September 7th they released a small portion of the ASCA training materials on their website, “Behind Closed Doors.” Within five days, ASCA went to the web hosting providers, Amazon and Google to have the link to the “Behind Closed Doors” campaign removed. Why doesn’t ASCA want the public to see its training materials?

The counselors training materials teach the present councilors how to stonewall the parent’s involvement and redefine the words, safety and abuse. To parents, safety has to do with physical wellbeing, staying away from drugs, etc. The new definition of safety means that the child is not safe if the parent doesn’t affirm the child’s pronouns and transgender choice. If parents don’t affirm their child’s choice of gender and pronoun, the child is being abused. The use of the word safety and abuse can bring child services into the picture.

To find more information, go to courageisahabit.org and download “Behind Closed Doors.” At the end of this ASCA training materials, there is a legal form that parents can use which states that school counselors are not to have any one-on-one formal or informal meetings with your child, without your written consent. Also in this form it states that the counselors have three business days to notify the parent if their child is using a different name or using different pronouns than what is on their birth certificate. If the school district ignores this legal document, it opens the door for a lawsuit or at the least to get your legislators involved.

JoAnn Utphall

Boyceville

To the Editor,

I’m 63 years old and I’ve never seen an ex-president of the United States worshipped. Trump is a drug to his crowd. It’s not normal. He appears to be the leader of a cult.

What des it take for people to snap out of it? The latest scandal is shocking. An ex-president stole and hid secret and top secret American government documents. The government gave him plenty of time to return them without penalty before they were forced to take action and get a warrant to search his home.

The fact that his home is a country club makes this theft a much more dangerous national security problem. And what did he do with the documents that weren’t in their folders? Did he sell them? Did a spy steal them from the padlocked basement room? Stealing them would be easy for a professional spy.

Trump lies loud, lies big, lies constantly. He is a born con man who loves to play the victim.

Hjordis Olson

Colfax, Wisconsin