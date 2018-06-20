Area Breaking News
Car catches shed on fire in Springfield Township
TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD — A car burned last Friday morning in the Town of Springfield and caused the shed it was parked beside to also catch fire. United Fire was dispatched to 698 State Road 128 shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 15 after a car and a shed the vehicle was parked next to…
U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit Elk Mound
By LeAnn R. Ralph ELK MOUND — Have you ever wondered what it would be like fly upside-down at 700 miles per hour? United States Navy Blue Angels pilot Lt. Tyler Davies does not have to wonder — he knows firsthand. “It’s pretty cool,” Lt. Davies said to a crowd of adults and children…
Altoona man charged with making terrorist threats against GC All-School Reunion reaches plea deal
By LeAnn R. Ralph EAU CLAIRE — A 23 year-old Altoona man charged with one felony count of making terrorist threats concerning the Glenwood City All-School Reunion last September has reached a plea deal. Nicholas D. Osterkamp appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his attorney, Nicholis J. Schroeder, June 6 for a…
UPDATE: Missing Wheeler man found dead
WHEELER — A Wheeler man that was reported missing last Wednesday, June 6 was found dead the following day after an apparent ATV accident. 30-year-old Joseph Tiremen was found deceased around 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, June 7 by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Ace Helicopters just off 610th Street in the…