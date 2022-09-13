Letters to the Editor 9-14-22

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Letter to the Editor:

In the spirit of bi-partisanship here is a proposal suggested by ChazzBeau, veteran political insider, living in Denile, AK: If Donald should win the presidency in 2024 with his promise to pardon the Capitol vandals and police attackers–then, in the two plus months that Joe would still be president, he could pardon any vandals and police attackers who participated in the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s murder. That’s a win-win for everyone, right?

Chuck Boyer

Wheeler, WI

Did you know?

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day.

Who can vote?

To register in Wisconsin you must:

•be a citizen of the United States

•be a resident of Wisconsin and have resided at the registration address for at least 28 days prior to the election

•be 18 years old on or before Election Day

Further information at MyVote.gov.

In Wisconsin, you can both register and vote at the polls on election day, To register to vote, you must have an acceptable proof of residence. To vote, you must be able to show an accepted photo ID. (see MyVote.wi.gov)

How do I register?

Online, find all the information necessary at MyVote.wi.gov. or find the information to register in person with your town or village clerk.

Can I check my registration status online?

Yes, check your current status at MyVote.wi.gov.

If you changed your name or address, or haven’t voted for a while, you may need to reregister.

Can I have my ballot mailed to me?

Yes, you can request your ballot at MyVote.wi.gov or ask your clerk. Determine what candidate best represents your thinking (VOTE411.org) and return your ballot as soon as possible by mail or in person. There are no drop boxes. Disabled voters can receive accommodations. Call your clerk to ask about it.

Check your local public library for a display of voter registration information. Some libraries will have a League volunteer available to answer questions on National Voter Registration Day—Sept. 20.

Kay Brooks

Voter Services Co-Chair

League of Women Voters of St. Croix Valley

Letter to the Editor:

I’ve been a little disturbed the last few weeks over the seeming editorial hysteria in this newspaper regarding “armed” and “weaponized” IRS agents. The second amendment of our constitution gives “all” citizens in good standing with the law the right to bear arms. Since IRS agents are not only citizens, but officials whose job it is to uphold the laws, why would any true conservative begrudge them arms? I mean, what’s next? Defund and disarm the police? Are these agents to be defenseless when sitting at the dining room table of a householder (and perhaps a tax cheat) who may well be armed, and well armed. So, I hope this newspaper will see the light and get back on the RIGHT side of the second amendment.

Chuck Boyer

Wheeler WI

Letter to the Editor:

Last week I was at a gathering. After a few hours I decided I needed to go home to let the dogs out. As I was walking to my car, a little four-year old got up from playing in the sandy driveway to ask me where I was going – home to let the dogs out. Where do you live – just a little ways down the road? And then she asked me if I was a boy or a girl. Even though this little girl had only known me for a couple minutes, she felt it important to know which gender I was. Why? What influenced this child to see everybody by gender – at such an early age? Do most four-year old’s, nowadays, feel a need to categorizes people by gender (and maybe also by the color of their skin)? I am pretty sure that when I was four, I saw people as people and maybe old (big) as compared to young (little), but not by gender. This genderism and transgenderism is everywhere in our children’s environment; in movies, in TV series like Sesame Street, in the advertisements, in books (including library books) and in some school lessons and assignments.

If you read my last week’s “Letter to the Editor”, it read that “In Wauwatosa School District, sex education would start as early as kindergarten and would include lessons on defining gender, gender roles, identifying medically proper body part names and learning about consent” (including a picture book).

My question is why are our children being sexualized and groomed in our government schools that we fund with our taxes? Instead of focusing on gender, these young children should be concerned with what cartoon shirt that they are going to wear or what zoo the family is going to visit that coming weekend, etc. There is a need for some sex education in our schools but not for our pre-teen children. I just don’t think this concentration on genderism and sex education in these pre-teen children, is healthy. Let our children be children.

JoAnn Utphall

Boyceville WI