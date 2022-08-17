Letter to the Editor 8-17-2022

Letter to the Editor:

So what exactly is in the book, “The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates?” According to Pastor Matthew Trewhella, “The doctrine of the lesser magistrates declares that when the superior or higher civil authority makes an unjust/immoral or decree, the lesser or lower ranking civil authority has both the right and duty to refuse obedience to that superior authority. If necessary, the lower authority may even actively resist the superior authority.” He quoted examples from the Bible. Our constitutional liberties and freedoms were based on the Christian bible. Trewhella believes that God’s moral law exists independently of the authority of any government and all governments of men are accountable to God’s law.

Trewhella goes on to state, “If citizenry does not know the purpose and limitations of the State, then the civil government can misuse its power… For there to be any indignation towards acts of tyranny by the State, one must be able to recognize that tyranny is taking place.” People love comfort and tend to avoid conflict, so it is just easy to go along with whatever new regulation, policy, ordinance or law is passed. Little by little, with the erosion of our freedoms and rights, the government gains power. At some point the citizens become the slave to the government. The Jews in Nazi Germany is a good example.

Interposition is when a lesser ranking government verbally or physically stands up against an unethical or unjust law that a higher government has enacted. Back in 1854, for example, interposition happened when a slave was arrested by Federal agents and placed in the Milwaukee (WI) County jail. A crowd of 5,000 people rallied and broke him out so that he could escape to Canada where he lived for the rest of his life. Ringleader Sherman Booth was arrested. The WI Legislature defied the US Supreme Court and Federal government by interposing for Booth by declaring the Federal Fugitive Slave Act to be “void and of no force” in the state of Wisconsin.

More recently Madison County, Illinois was the only county to defy the State mandate that businesses would have to close and could not open up for business until the state said they could. Madison County held tight even with threats of loss of funding. Other counties followed suit. Within a week the Illinois state government rescinded the mandate. Prior to this Newton County, Missouri did the same thing in defiance of a law eroding the Second Amendment right to bear arms. All it takes is one to start the fall of the dominos.

Another interesting book is ”Resistance of Evil by Force” written by Ivan Ilyan.

JoAnn Utphall

Boyceville

Looking toward the future: Won’t it be just serendipity if Hunter Biden and The Donald end up sharing the same cell in Sing Sing.

Chuck Boyer

Wheeler