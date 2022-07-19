Letters to the Editor 7-20-2022

Dear Editor, friends and neighbors:

My grandmother raised her children in The Great Depression of the 1930’s. She would say: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, do without.” And so it is today as we deal with our changing automotive needs in a world threatened by a changing climate. It takes a lot of energy to produce a car or truck, so we’re not likely to just discard our half-used gasoline or diesel vehicles. But we can start using them less. And when it comes time to get a new car or truck, consider this.

Freedom from gas prices is liberating! I have a 2004 Dodge pickup. I now use it only for dump runs and chores; it costs about 35 cents a mile for gas. I still shudder each time I have to pull in and fill it up. Until recently it was what I drove everywhere. My wife drives a Toyota hybrid which is not nearly as painful to fuel, but we still cringe at the price. By contrast my Chevy E-car is liberating. It releases an unexpected sense of freedom: a hundred-mile round trip on $4 worth of electricity. A trip to town used to cost me $5, now is costs me 60 cents. When I got the E-car about a year ago, I hadn’t realized how liberating it would be. I now go places and do things that in my old pickup, due to gas cost, I would not have gone. This E-car has set me free.

George Einar Busséy

Town of White River

Ashland County, Wisconsin

To the Editor:

The 22 million people in Sri Lanka (SL) are struggling with the worst economic crisis since the government of SL was formed in 1948. Food and fuel prices are at an unsustainable level. Riots forced the resignation of their president.

This started four years ago when the IMF (Global Financial System) gave SL a financial bailout package (for a great reset, to build back better, for the agricultural community to go green. etc.).

IMF promised SL would be one of the richest countries by 2025. This bailout package concentrated on a social economy, spent millions on transformation steps to a new capitalism system and strongly promoted green energy. SL cut taxes but did not cut spending. They printed money to cover expenses and spent a huge amount of money on green energy projects. Next they neglected the farming community but created new rules; demanding that only organic processes be implemented.

At the beginning, the IMF said that there was strong process in SL, that the government had created 460,000 jobs, helped over 250,000 families secure a home and that SL had strongly invested in generating green energy.

Four years later, the Sri Lanka government has defaulted on their loans and are in bankruptcy. The country has skyrocketing inflation; shortages of commodities, food and fuel; and violence in the streets. It is reported that SK government is giving their workers extra days off each week to grow their own food.

The World Economic Forum and the IMF (who encouraged and pushed SL into this) are now walking away.

Does any of this sound familiar? Is this what is ahead for our country?

JoAnn Utphall

Boyceville