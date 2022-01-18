| logout
LTE – Gary Stene – 1-19-2022
I would like to thank the Colfax School Board and Administration for their handling of the issues surrounding the past school years. And an unprecedented pandemic (Once in 100 years) created situations that no one had answers for and no template to navigate it. I know everyone involved and am positive that their only goal was the safety and education of the children. Once again thank you all.
Sincerely,
Gary Stene