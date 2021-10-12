LTE – Tony Govin – 10-13-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

To The Editor:

Here’s how it went down in the early morning of Sept. 12:

The phone rings…”Hey Dad, do you remember that little sweetie that I flew from Arizona to take to the movies and dancing?

Well we were out with a few of her friends, laughing and having a good time, when out of nowhere, a 9mm glock appeared mysteriously, and shot her! Then, as long as it had a few spare rounds in the magazine, it shot her friends too – no need to waste rounds.”

“Now I’m in a bit of a bind and could use a little help.”

“Not to worry, son…while on my way to the Ridgeland Tractor Pull, I found a nice secluded cornfield where we could stash your ‘borrowed’ Mercedes. Those farmers probably won’t notice it. I’ll see you in a little bit!

“We’ll probably have to stop in Wheeler to gas up, it’s cheaper there…Oh, son, don’t forget your I.D. I’d like to stop at the library to pick up the latest “Good Housekeeping” for your Mom!”

“Remember too son, if the farmer does find the car, our friend Mr. Choi of Ramsey County won’t prosecute us, that car’s license plate light doesn’t work!”

Now here are the questions.

If this member of the population – not society, flew in from Arizona, how did the gun get to the scene? Was this not pre-meditated?

If the shooting of his sweetie was accidental, wouldn’t the shooting of the other three be pre-meditated?

Where did they get such a nice photo of this guy if he was still “at-large”? Was it from his Divinity School Yearbook?

What other trouble have these animals been into? They need to go away – this nonsense has to stop!

Tony Govin

Menomonie