LTE – Carol M. Breslin – 9-22-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Hello!

I was late to tonight’s board meeting by a few minutes, so I didn’t get a chance to sign in and sign up to speak during Item #5, Visitor’s Welcome and Comments. Perhaps no-one else signed up to give comments and that is why we were not offered the opportunity to speak.

I did have comments prepared, and would have appreciated the opportunity to share them. I feel that this concern is too timely to wait until the next meeting to present, so I am sending it via email and copying who I believe are the people that should read them. Please take the time to read the following and respond with your thoughts on this current situation.

Hello again, my name is Carol Breslin, and I am a resident of the Boyceville School District.

I’d like to thank you again for taking the time to listen to me, and for the work that you all are doing to ensure that our students receive the quality education that they need and deserve.

I spoke at your August meeting and shared that I have been attending many of the area school district board meetings because of a mounting sense of concern regarding our most precious and valuable resource – our children.

Last weekend, I received a message from a friend who’s grandson attends Boyceville High School that I’d like to read aloud, in the exact language I received it.

“Gr.son was sent home from Boyceville School because he would not disclose if he has had the C vaccine – told the nurse that she would have to call his mother. Nurse said that the STATE has given the school nurses the power to look that information up. What happened to the HIPA law – medical privacy?

There have been a few kids that have tested positive for it so they are sending lots and lots of kids home. If you have had the vaccine it is okay to stay in school. If you haven’t had the vaccine or won’t tell them if you have had the vaccine, that student is off school for about 10 days.

So is it legal for the school nurse to look up a student’s medical records without the permission of the parent?

Does anybody know how many kids have tested positive in Boyceville? How wide-spread is it? My g.son was in the second wave of kids that were asked to go to the nurse’s office and were sent home.

What options does his parents have? Any advice?

I believe the B school (and all other schools) is making it miserable as possible for the kids who don’t want the vaccine; make it miserable enough until the parents give in and vaccinate the kid.”

Now, I don’t know what the other side of this story is, and I’m sure there is one. I would like to hear that this is not at all what happened, but I fear there is enough truth in this side of the story that it doesn’t really matter what the other side is.

I said in the last meeting that I have worked with children for the last 40 years, which means that for 40 years, I have been a mandated reporter. That means that it is my duty to report and prevent child abuse. I stated in my last talk that I feel that masking is dangerous to children. I will state in this meeting that experimental, not fully tested and vetted vaccines are dangerous to children.

Singling children out for vaccination status is unacceptable. Asking children for their vaccination status without consulting their parents is unacceptable. This amounts to an abuse of power, and I expressed the frustration over the powerlessness of children to fight this abuse in the last meeting.

If what I’m hearing at other District Meetings is true, and I have no reason to disbelieve it, I think the County Health Department is putting a lot of pressure on School Districts to mandate masking, and I’m thrilled that this district has not capitulated. Bravo!

The job of the Boyceville School District is to educate our children. Nothing more, nothing less. If the County Health Department wishes to violate our students rights, they alone should bear the responsibility (and the liability) for those abuses. I am here to ask the school district to stop participating in this madness. Please don’t put yourselves, the school district or the taxpayers at risk by enforcing unconstitutional, unethical and abusive mandates or requests.

Thank you again for your time.

Carol M. Breslin