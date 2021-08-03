LTE – JoAnn Utphall – 8-4-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

In its last issue, AMAC had an informative article about Critical Race Theory (CRT) titled “Critical Race Theory, Seven Hard Truths.”

1. The basis of US ideology has been about individual equality, not group equity. CRT is based on concept that the US is just groups that are defined by skin color.

2. CRT pushes the narrative that equal opportunity does not guarantee equal outcome. The constitution and amendments give every US citizen an equal shot at education, employment, property ownership, etc. CRT implies it is okay to take from the hard working and distributes it among the less fortunate. How long before the hard working start sluffing off if they don’t get to keep most of the benefits of their hard work?

3. CRT defines individuals by the color of the skin. AMAC wrote “It suggests black and white citizens with equal education, ideas, industry and effort cannot attain similar outcomes. Because the principle of merit-based achievement is rejected in favor of reverse racism.”

4. Those who believe in CRT believe that your skin color defines your ability to succeed and denies that hard work and equal protection is what is needed for upward mobility.

5. CRT teaches resentment by pinning the past on the present. Morality is based on the concept of individual accountability, not accountability for what happened to distant ancestors. Do we think that newly born German babies should account for Hitler’s action or that the Japanese babies should account for Tojo’s WW2’s horrors?

6. If you look back into history, you will see that every Marxist country singled out a group of people which they then blamed for all of society’s ills. Next step is to empower the elite to impose mass persecution on that group. Does that sound familiar?

7. CRT ignores data and facts. The US is not racist. No country in the world attracts more minorities than the US. 25% of the US millionaires are Black, Hispanic and Asian which proves that there is upward mobility in the US and capitalism works. Pew Research polls have shown that most US Americans see racial diversity as good.

AMAC sums it up nicely, “In the end, CRT is Marxism, pushing resentment, blame, guilt, fear, silence, and compliance. Do not buy it. Americans cleave by values, not skin color. Critical Race Theory is junk – a disgrace.”

CRT is an attack on capitalism and will only weaken the US. So let us keep any literature or policies that promote CRT out of our local schools and colleges.

JoAnn Utphall

Boyceville