LTE – Cindi Krafve – 8-4-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

It is with great concern for our school district that I am taking a stand for truth. It has come to my attention through the DPI website that there has been action taken possibly by our school board or even Tim Johnson himself. So, therefore, it is my position to question this action when giving Tim Johnson a substantial raise from 2020-2021. This has been a very difficult year for all of us – the pandemic with loss of income for many as well as “sick” family members. So the spending of our tax money needs to be very conservative, more than usual.

Therefore, the information from the DPI website has me greatly concerned about the spending of our tax money. This information is as follows:

Tim Johnson;

2019-2020

Salary $138,686.00

Benefits $ 49,581.00

Total $188,267.00

2020-2021

Salary $173,118.00

Benefits $ 55,817.00

Total $228,935.00

1 year raise $ 40,668.00 (21.3%)

This is NOT acceptable. I am unable to even begin to understand a raise of this magnitude, especially while 14 of our teachers have left the school district. This is devastating to our community and our kids!

On Monday, August 9 at 6:00 p.m. is a school board meeting and the public is always welcome. I encourage all you to join several of us to protest this salary increase to the superintendent. I believe our kids have a RIGHT to have a great principal in the school. I also believe we have a right to have a great superintendent which I feel is in question right now. Someone has to be held accountable for this salary increase and we need the communities support to express that to our school district. EVERYONE is welcome.

Cindi Krafve

Editor’s note — The information contained in Ms. Krafve’s letter to the editor is what appears on the Department of Public Instruction site. However, Glenwood City School Board President, Dr. Lisa Kaiser, informed the Tribune Press Reporter that the base salary figure on the DPI site was incorrect. That figure should be $150,796 with benefits bringing the total package to $206,613.00.