LTE – Robert Prinsen – 5-19-2021

May 1, 2021

Maybe 1 or all of these accomplishments are why you voted for President Trump in the 2020 election?

1. President Trump’s campaign staff had over 100 meetings with the Russians before the 2016 election! Maybe I do not understand history, since I was born in 1946, but the USSR (Russia} has been our #1 enemy, since then. President Trump has stated that he believes Putin over our intelligence agencies.

2. President Trump stated we will build a wall between us and Mexico and they will pay for it. You know that was a lie!

3. In 2017, the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally was put together to unite Neo Nazi, the KKK, Neo Fascists, and white supremacists. There was a clash with people who were against this nonsense. President Trump said there were very fine people on both sides!

4. Remember President Trump was going to get rid of Obama Care. With a Republican majority in the House and the Senate, they would create something that was much better. Instead of fixing the parts of Obama Care that needed fixing, he spent 4 years trying to dismantle it with nothing to replace it. The Republicans had 10 years to put a plan together and in that time, came up with nothing!

5. President Trump opened parts of our National Parks to oil well drilling. Teddy Roosevelt must be turning over in his grave!

6. It seems to me that President Trump’s best buddies are the leaders of Russia, North Korea, and Turkey. Those are not the allies we had when he took office!

7. Maybe you voted for President Trump because he said he would eliminate the national debt in 8 years. When he took office in 2017, the national debt was 19.9 trillion dollars. After less than 4 years in office the national debt was over 27 trillion, an increase of almost 36%! His brilliant idea to balance the budget was a huge tax cut for large corporations and the highest earners in the country. Only 16% of this tax cut went to the bottom 60% of wage earners! loopholes in the 2017 tax cut law are mainly for large corporations. For example, 55 of the largest companies paid no corporate income tax last year even though as a group they made 40 billion above expenses! 21% of 40 billion is 8.4 billion. They paid nothing! Because of other loopholes, large corporations received 3 billion in rebates. In 2000 over 20% of the money going into the US Treasury was from corporate income tax, now it is about 7%, mainly because of President Bush’s and President Trump’s corporate tax cuts with loopholes. All of these benefits for large corporations and the rich and then they all borrowed money and added to the national debt. I call it complete insanity!

Robert Prinsen