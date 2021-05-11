LTE – JoAnn Utphall – 5-12-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

If you have not heard of the quasi-Marxist Critical Race Theory (CRT), you will at some point as it is being taught in some schools, colleges and work places throughout the USA.

One HR expert, Jim Stroud, states that CRT training in the workforce could be detrimental to employees; that it leads to increased bullying and anxiety.

The Epock Times explains it this way, “Some workplaces have included concepts from the (CRT) doctrine in their “racial and cultural sensitivity” training, which essentially teaches employees that the United States is fundamentally racist, or that one race is inherently superior to another race.” If anyone disagrees with the CRT, then that individual is automatically a racist.

Stroud argues that CRT training could negatively impact the workplace environment as it teaches employees to mistrust each other and may start questioning the co-workers motives. Does the co-worker now believe that you are oppressing him/her or you are racist?

Next question is whether an employee was chosen for a certain project on qualification and suitability for the job or just to fulfill the corporate policy quotas.

Stroud states that CRT is essentially a “movement to make racism acceptable, saying it teaches the idea that white people are born oppressors without redemption and that all minorities are oppressed” and “It teaches that the most important thing about anyone is their skin color, not their character, not the things they do, not the personality, not even the environment that they inhabit,” he said. “That’s purely telling you that your worth and everything you are is measured in the color of your skin.”

A new word that is being thrown around is intersectionality which The Epock Times states is “the concept where different aspects of a person’s identity can expose them to overlapping forms of discrimination and marginalization.” Okay one more concept to think about.

We need to be diligent to make sure that the Critical Race Theory and Project 1619 is NOT taught in our schools.

JoAnn Utphall

Boyceville