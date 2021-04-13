LTE – Rodney Berg – 4-14-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The dilemma at the southern border is getting so bad ranchers are awakened in the middle of the night by strangers ,property being stolen, gates left open with cattle being released!

In smaller towns they are being overrun, scared to go out at night.

They are being invaded by the cartel, drugs, including fentenol from China, MS is gangs that are branching out in OHIO and Pennsylvania with gang wars already. When will they get here?

President Biden is afraid to go down there, his handlers are scared that the will run into a group of reporters that will ask some hard questions of what he’s going to do with the situation.

His answer so far is to put Vice President Harris in charge, she called the president of Mexico and that conversation went nowhere. When asked what else she was going to do she just mumbled and started to laugh like a hyena, the only difference between her and the Hyena; the Hyena has a much higher level of intelligence!

(Marvelous)

Rodney Berg

Elk Mound, WI