LTE – JoAnn Utphall – 4-14-2021

I made a mathematical error in last week’s letter. After counting the illegals on surveillance cameras passing through Cochise County, AR, the county sheriff estimated than only 28% of the total illegals are getting apprehended by the border patrol and US officials. Of the 171,000 migrants that BP actually picked up in March, it is estimated that, in total, more than 610,000 (not 210,000 as was stated) illegals entered the US. That means about 439,000 AVOIDED BORDER PATROL. If 10% of these illegal immigrants have Covid, this would qualify as a super-spreader agent.

According to Immigration Impact, “72% of all people encountered at the border were sent back to Mexico or expelled to their home countries, including 40% of all families and 90% of all single adults.” This means that of the 171,000 that were picked up by BP, 123,000 (72%) were sent back. About 48,000 remain in custody. ABC News states that there are 17,641 unaccompanied migrant minors in custody by the Custom Border Patrol and the Dept. of Human and Health Services (DHHS). About 17 to 19,000 children were being held during March. That leaves about 30,000 adults being held and about 439,000 who snuck in while avoiding detection.

Tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors are being held in makeshift facilities and the US military has had to open up its Texas bases to handle the surge. Holding facilities are drastically over crowed. ABC report that 4,100 children were cramped into the Donna, Texas facility which was meant to hold 250 children. At the San Diego Convention Center for migrant teenagers (ages 13 to 17), 247 girls arrived one evening. Of those 247, 32 tested positive to Covid. Those testing positive arrived in a different van and were housed on a different floor. Of the 766 migrant children at the Carrizo Springs, TX facility, 10 to 11% of the children tested positive. In one day, 500 migrant children were brought to the Fort Bliss facility for boys which can house as many as 5,000. The US government plans to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers at the Dallas Convention Center. A Border Patrol tent facility operating in Donna, TX will hold 1,000 children. The HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement oversees more than 200 shelters in 22 states for unaccompanied minor immigrants.

Over all, Border Patrol is apprehending more than 400 children a day. Rules state that children detained can only be held 72 hours and are released. How can this many children be properly processed every day? With this huge number of immigrant children, how can our government do thorough background checks, DNA tests, etc. to make sure that these children are actually going to relatives or credible sponsors and not to human traffickers?

An investigative reporter, Tim Enlow, and his associate Owen investigated the Illegal immigrant holding and processing centers around the McAllen area. Talking to the manager of the American Best Value Inn, he found out that ICE spent $86 million on securing hotel rooms for illegals in the McAllen area. A New York Post news article stated that ICE signed an $89.6 million contract with the non-profit division of Endeavors to shelter illegal immigrants in hotel rooms. So guess who gets the $3.6 million?

Many illegal immigrants with children purposely walk up to the Border Patrol and turn themselves in. In this particular area, illegals are taken to the Donna Detention Center and are processed quickly. Next the Border Patrol drives these illegals to the Covid Testing Center (across the street from the Grey Hound Bus Station) in McAllen Texas. This ends the process for the Border Patrol and DHHS takes over. These illegals are escorted into the Covid testing tents. Unmarked rented vans sit outside this center to wait to transport the processed illegals to the next location. After these illegals have been tested for Covid, the ones testing negative are transported to the catholic charity group’s Humanitarian Respite Center (HRC) where the illegals are provided with food, clothing, and a yellow envelopes containing a voucher to purchase a plane or bus ticket to go anywhere they choose in the US. They stay in this facility until they can get a flight. Does the HRC receive aid from the US Government to provide for hundreds of these illegal children that pass through their facilities? Just look back at who took care of refugees in the past and what the government paid per refugee.

The assistant reporter talked to the van driver who said that out of the last group of 30, a mother and child tested positive so those two would be housed at the hotel for the next 7 days with every accommodation (food, clothing, and cash or debit card) being paid for by the US government. After seven days, these people will probably be picked up with an unmarked van to be taken to the airport or bus terminal.

Now let us focus on the other 28 who were with these two who tested positive. No quarantine. They are set free to go wherever in the US that they want to go. As for the Covid virus, there is a two day (or more) incubation period for individuals to show positive after being exposed. So why aren’t the other 28 QUARANTINED? Any American who is exposed to a Covid positive person, automatically is quarantined so why not the illegals? If those that are exposed become contagious with Covid while being flown all over the US, it will expose Americans on the flights (or bus rides) and all the people the illegals come into contact with on their journey. I see this as a GUARANTEED COVID-SPREADER.

These two reporters are of the opinion that this process is literally a government-run illegal immigrant smuggling pipeline. See the video at https://www.facebook.com/tim.enlow.129/posts/10157535959901601

JoAnn Utphall

Boyceville