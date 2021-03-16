LTE – Rodney Berg – 3-17-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Maybe it’s time to elect a democratic socialist government.

The first thing is to take over the media like CNN, ABC, CBS, Facebook, and Twitter and legislate a bill like HR1 which allows an unlimited amount of fraud!

(Number two) Defund the police and give up your guns to the government since they will protect and control all citizens (no more crime).

The bright side is no more property tax, since the government will own all your property.

We will have Medicare for all including free drugs for all including meth, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine which should eliminate most homelessness and drug addicts due to overdose.

This form of government will also give us peace with countries like North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, and China since we will all be in the same boat. Open borders for the hard working, God fearing Americans that stand up for our anthem so they can escape the USA for a better life somewhere else!

(Marvelous)

Rodney Berg

Elk Mound, WI