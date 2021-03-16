LTE – JoAnn Utphall – 3-17-2021

My goal is to get the Dunn County municipalities to institute a “check and balance” election procedure whereby the poll workers at each voting location counts one (federal or state) race. If the vote that the voting machine comes up with is the same as the hand count total, then send all of the results in. If it is significantly different, then count all races. Then within a couple of days, have one poll worker or clerk validate that the vote counts from their municipality is recorded accurately at the county and state level.

At our last two township meetings, I brought up the issue about the vulnerabilities of the Dominion ImageCast Evolution (ICE) Voting Machines that our township and other Dunn County municipalities have purchased. I was not able to get to my “hand count one race” proposal because at both meetings I was cut off before I had the chance to make this proposal due to the five minute public input rule. This last meeting, our chairman shut the discussion down by saying that we have discussed this for two months, that the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) endorsed the Dominion ICE voting machine, that it is a very secure voting machine and that it cannot be hacked.

The TOWN of TIFFANY will be holding their ANNUAL MEETING at the Tiffany Town Hall on April 20th at 7:00 pm. Hopefully this proposal will be given the opportunity to be discussed and approved. IF THE ICE VOTING MACHINE IS NOT HACKABLE; PROVE IT. HAND COUNT ONE RACE.

The WEC endorses the ICE voting machine but the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) does NOT endorse this machine. The N.Y. Election Commission does NOT endorse the ICE machine and has developed a 76 page report on the vulnerabilities of the ICE voting machine. See the report (Documentation for Additional Review of Proposed Design Flaw on Dominion ImageCast Evolution Voting System) at https://f.maga.host/JbNggXf.pdf. I believe there is enough evidence that the Dominion ICE machines are vulnerable to hacking that hand counting one race is an acceptable proposal.

One other thing that is a very important topic to be discussed at the Tiffany Annual Meeting is the proposal of building a SALT/SAND SHED. So far the board only has one bid from the same company that built Hay River’s salt/sand shed. The cost of this bid is $56,000 plus the cost of the crushed rock base and the asphalt floor. I am estimating that the final cost would be about $65,000 for a cement wall and fiber hoop roof. I do not know if that includes putting a protective layer on the cement wall (similar to what they do in silos to protect against the silage corrosion).

Also, a petition is circulating in Dunn County to make Dunn County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. So far 17 counties in Wisconsin have become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties. I will provide more information about it next week.

Sincerely,

JoAnn Utphall