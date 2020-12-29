LTE – Mrs. Bommarito’s 2nd Grade Class – 12-30-2020

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Editor’s Note: Three students from Mrs. Bommarito’s 2nd grade class at Colfax Elementary submitted letters to the Colfax Messenger. Below are their letters, as submitted.

Dec 11 2020

Dear Colfax Messenger.

The community of Colfax is lucky to have you and the services you provide. Thank you for supporting your school. Merry Christmas and Happy!

Sincerely,

Morgan Swart

Dec. 11 2020

Dear Colfax Messenger.

The community of colfax is lucky to have you and the services you provide. Thank you for supporting our school. Merry Christmas and Happy Year!

Sincerely,

Echo Flatland

Dec. 11. 2020

Dear Colfax Messenger

the community of Colfax is lucky to have you and the services you provide. Thank you for supporting our schoool. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Sincerely,

Brayden Sarauer