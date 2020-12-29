LTE – Mrs. Bommarito’s 2nd Grade Class – 12-30-2020
PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
Editor’s Note: Three students from Mrs. Bommarito’s 2nd grade class at Colfax Elementary submitted letters to the Colfax Messenger. Below are their letters, as submitted.
Dec 11 2020
Dear Colfax Messenger.
The community of Colfax is lucky to have you and the services you provide. Thank you for supporting your school. Merry Christmas and Happy!
Sincerely,
Morgan Swart
Dec. 11 2020
Dear Colfax Messenger.
The community of colfax is lucky to have you and the services you provide. Thank you for supporting our school. Merry Christmas and Happy Year!
Sincerely,
Echo Flatland
Dec. 11. 2020
Dear Colfax Messenger
the community of Colfax is lucky to have you and the services you provide. Thank you for supporting our schoool. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Sincerely,
Brayden Sarauer