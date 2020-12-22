LTE – Brian Tuschl Sr. – 12-23-2020

Falling Numbers in School Sports

I would like to address some issues I have observed in school sports, the number of kids staying involved in sports is declining, for what reason? If I had to guess I would say maybe a lack of playing time? The kids who are working their butts off in practice, showing up for the summer conditioning, working out in the weight room, and not missing a practice are getting benched compared to these kids who decide to join last minute. There have been kids who have gotten starting positions over the kids who have put the work and dedication into the sport. It also appears certain kids get playing time because of their year in school and/or status within school. Whatever the reason it is not fair, now I realized life isn’t fair, but how can we ask these kids to commit to these sports only to get disappointed when they don’t get any playing time, even when we are losing a game by 30-40 points, after months of hard work and commitment. And yes I know that it is about putting the best product on the field or court, but what I see happening is the kids who get little playing time get their chance to play in a game then they can’t preform to the ability of the coaches expectations because they haven’t even practiced with starting kids. They then get pulled out of the game due to poor performance or disappointment of the coaches. Maybe another reason for falling numbers in school sports is lack of support at home, school, friends, family, teachers, and/or coaches. Another reason could be the way they treated by their peers and coaches in the locker rooms, the bus, and in the classroom. Now to be clear, I am not in anyway blaming the coaches for everything, I respect them for everything they do in their part in raising our kids, and I can imagine it is difficult job trying to coach these kids with different personalities and I’m sure lack of respect at times. If we are wanting to put our best product of the field or court shouldn’t we hold our coaches to the same standard? Whatever the reason is for our falling numbers in school sports we all need to do our part as parents, teachers, coaches, and any other supporting cast to help out in any way to keep our kids involved in sports. Now I know nothing will change but I just wanted to voice my concerns about the falling numbers in school sports and what I think would be contributing to it.

Brian Tuschl Sr.