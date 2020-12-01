LTE – Jean Kussrow-Larson – 12-2-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

To My Fellow Americans:

Please return to 1942-45 with me. Most of you readers weren’t yet born; I was four years old. At that time, my parents had moved my two older brothers and me from our farm near Downing, Wisconsin, to the “huge” city of Rock Island, Illinois. My father, a farmer and a milk route driver, wanted to contribute to the WWII effort, so he took classes at Stout State College and became a tool and die maker. He used his new skills at the Rock Island Arsenal to make ammunition and other military equipment to fight the Enemies that threatened and killed Americans and our Allies.

At that time, Americans came together and worked, sacrificed, and gave (many their lives) in order to help eliminate a Common Enemy, the Axis powers. And together we did eliminate that enemy.

Fast forward to 2020: Today we Americans have another Common Enemy. This one has breached our shores, invaded our lands, and permeated the air we breathe: COVID19. And COVID19 has been allowed to run amok. We Americans have NOT come together to eliminate this terrible, deadly Enemy. We have not supported the wonderful self-sacrificing soldiers who are fighting (some to their deaths) this horrible virus for us – our medical workers and staff personnel.

Why is that? Is it our “Constitutional Right” to refuse adhering to the four simple actions that could help save thousands of Fellow American lives? I would suggest it’s our duty to follow them.

Come on, Fellow Americans: Mask up, social distance, wash hands, avoid crowds. Let’s work together on this! Together let’s eliminate this Common Enemy as we did in 1942-45.

Jean Kussrow-Larson

Knapp, Wisconsin