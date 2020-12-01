LTE – Chris Geiger – 12-2-2020

Letter to the editor,

Not sorry to say that I’m another disappointed voter/reader with your Biden Wins notice. Was happy to read in the Nov. 18 editorial that you too are questioning the absentee ballots and restoring election integrity. I fully agree with the letters of Wm Utphall and Todd and Dana Leipnitz… not so much Hjordis Olson’s. No one can dispute that poll workers for the most part work hard. Hjordis, how do those voting machines turn thousands of votes from Trump to Biden in the blink of an eye? Why did the makers of those machines cancel any meetings to discuss this or some disappeared or information scrubbed from the internet? There is more but doubt if much of this is on the “news” channels. Do you wonder why for the last 4 years it was claims of election fraud but when “media” declared Biden the “winner”, they claim NO fraud. HOW do Dead people vote?? AGAIN, there IS NO PRESIDENT ELECT title/office. Hjordis, your words sound more like you don’t like our duly elected President’s personality. Clearly he is Not a smooth talking politician and we certainly didn’t vote or expect a preacher. I’m wondering if you actually know of all the bills he has passed. Since You and I are alive with children (?), aren’t you glad Trump is the MOST PRO-LIFE president? I have in the past enjoyed Doris Buhr’s letters re: LIFE and GOD!! To anyone who claimed they are Christian and voted for “Abortion with Biden”, Shame on you. Truth is coming out re: these past “politicians”. “Smelling salts” soon needed…… GOD BLESS AMERICA.

Chris Geiger,

Spring Valley, WI