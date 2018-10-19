LTE – Hjordis Olson – 10-17-2018

I went to a meeting about the Albertville Valley Mine in the Town of Howard. I said, “I wish they’d come down my driveway and offer me money because I wouldn’t say no, I’d say hell, no”! I would not take thirty pieces of silver to betray my neighbors and community by being part of an ugly industry which will devastate this beautiful area.

The people of Colfax will be hurt as Colfax becomes associated with a massive industrial mine. I'm asking people to look into this, talk to your neighbors, speak to their representatives. This is serious

Only a few profit, a very few, and the majority are thrown under the bus.

Sincerely,

Hjordis Olson

Colfax, WI