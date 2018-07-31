LTE – Paul Gunness – 8-1-2018

Letter of Support for Kevin Bygd for Dunn County Sheriff

I have known Kevin since 1989 on a personal and professional level. I have witnessed his involvement in the community in such areas as civic groups, coaching youth sports and teaching hunters safety.

He has always been dedicated to youth in various capacities and is well received. Kevin has volunteered countless hours to County youth activities.

Having served the citizens of Dunn County as a Sheriffs Office employee and manager for 32 years I have firsthand knowledge of the staff and operations. I was Kevin’s supervisor from 2005 until my retirement in 2016. I know his job performance and his leadership abilities. He remains calm under pressure and manages critical situations in a professional and legal manner. Kevin has experience in all operational aspects of the Sheriff’s Office. There is no one better prepared to accept the challenges that come with the job of being Sheriff more than Kevin.

I do not take writing this letter of support lightly as Sheriff is a very important position that is vital to the safety and security of the citizens of Dunn County. I have many family and friends that this position can impact and I know he will provide the leadership that will allow the agency to continue its progression forward.

Kevin has an impeccable service record and I highly recommend him to become your next Dunn County Sheriff.

Respectfully,

Paul Gunness

Retired Dunn County Chief Deputy