LTE – James Hoyt – 7-4-2018

Hate —- Truth

1st John 4 : 20 If a man says I love God and hates his brother he is a liar, this is what we get from most democrats daily.

Hate is to have a strong feeling of dislike or ill will toward a person or one thing, to despise with great contempt and utter abhorrence. This is what we see and hear every day from the far left democrat party fake news CNN, MSNBC, CBS, and many other networks. It has completely destroyed the field of journalism as we know it in America and guess what they don't even care. Hate is not the answer.

John 8:32 Truth “And you shall know the Truth and the Truth will set you free” This is the secret of all abundant Life in Christ. The TRUTH IS JESUS CHRIST and Him Crucified which alone is the answer to the problems of man. Let’s fill all of our Churches and Synagogues in America and send all our kids to Sunday School. This will help us all to make America Great Again.

James L. Hoyt

Menomonie, WI