GC golfers tie for second in D-SC conference home meet

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City golf team finished in a second-place tie with Colfax-Elk Mound for the second time this season when the Hilltoppers hosted a nine-hole Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet last Thursday, April 18 at Glen Hills Golf Course.

Despite blustering winds and bone-chilling temperatures, Glenwood City tallied a 176 to finish in a tie with Colfax-Elk Mound for second place. Durand-Arkansaw again topped the team scores with a 163. Spring Valley was fourth with a 202 and Mondovi shot a 218 to finish in fifth place.

Four of the five Hilltopper varsity golfers finished with sub-50 scores at Glen Hills led by junior Esdyn Swenby who shot a 41 to finish fourth in the individual standings. Charles Lamb scored a 44, Ben Wittmer tallied a 45 and Jared Hager carded a 46. Landon Obermueller rounded out the varsity scores with a 51.

Durand-Arkansaw’s Troy Pudenz finished with a 38 to earn medalist (best score) honors. Teammate Logan Weissinger was second with a 39.

The Glenwood City junior varsity team shot a 213 to finish in third place, one-stroke behind Colfax-Elk Mound. Durand-Arkansaw won the junior varsity competition with a 209. Spring Valley was a distant fourth with a 245.

Senior Brett Peterson posted a 51 to led the Toppers’ JV. Evelyn Radintz shot a 52, William Obermueller finished with a 54 and Cole Wakeling and Kaylin Brandt both finished with scores of 56.

Rain postponed April 16 conference meet at Whitetail. That competition is set to be made up on May 9.

Glenwood City is slated for a busy week on the links. The Hilltopper were in Luck Monday for an 10-team, 18-hole tournament and played in Mondovi for the second time this season yesterday (Tuesday, April 23). Then on Friday, the Hilltoppers play a D-SC conference meet at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand. Next Tuesday, the locals close out the month of April with another conference meet in Spring Valley.