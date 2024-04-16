Toppers drop pair of conference baseball games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Just a couple of bad innings last week resulted in a pair of conference losses for the Glenwood City baseball team.

Elk Mound scored six, first-inning runs highlighted by a three-run homer when they visited Glenwood City Monday, April 8 and added five more in the fifth for a shortened 12-2 victory.

Three days later, Glenwood City lost once again on its home turf when Spring Valley touched home plate eight times in the fifth inning and eventually prevailed 11-5.

The Toppers played a pair on the road contests this week. They visited Boyceville Monday and will go to Colfax Thursday. Glenwood City will then host Elmwood-Plum City next Monday, April 22.

Elk Mound

A three-run homer off the bat of senior Kaden Russo sparked Elk Mound to a six-run first inning and eventually lifted it to a 12-2, 5-inning road victory over Glenwood City in the cool and breezy Monday afternoon, April 8 Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.

The Mounders added a single run in the fourth and scored five times in the fifth to end the game early.

Russo went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs to lead Elk Mound which finished with seven hits and seven walks against Hilltopper pitching.

Kamron Diermeier started the game on the mound for Elk Mound and gave up just two runs, both earned, on a pair of hits and three walks and finished with four strikeouts to pick up the win. Noller tossed a hitless and scoreless fifth inning with two Ks.

Glenwood City, who picked up both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth, finished with just four hits – singles by Peyton Theune, Steven Booth, Blake Fayerweather, and Corey Strong.

Senior starter Steven Booth took the loss after he gave up six runs on four hits in two and two thirds innings on the mound. He struck out three and walked a pair. Blake Fayerweather threw two inning and was credited with surrendering six runs on three hits. Theune tossed a third of an inning and gave up a pair of walks.

Spring Valley

The visiting Cardinals took a 3-0 lead with a run in the first and two more in the third. The host Hilltoppers got on the board with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third and then knotted the game at 3-3 with a score in the bottom of the fifth.

In the sixth, Spring Valley took advantage of six walks issued by Glenwood City pitchers to plate eight runs and take control of the game.

Despite outhitting the Red Birds, 12 to 7, the Hilltoppers were only able to add single runs in the sixth and seventh inning and lost 11-5.

Steven Booth, who started on the pitching mound and went five and a third innings, took the loss after he surrendered five runs on six hits. He struck out half a dozen, but walked three. Blake Fayerweather come on in relief only to give up four runs without a hit on four walks and exited without getting an out. Peyton Theune pitched the final inning and two thirds and allowed two runs on a hit with four Ks and three walks.

Four Hilltoppers finished the game with a pair of hits. Fayerweather had a double and a single while Booth, Caleb Klinger, and Corey Strong all finished with two base hits.