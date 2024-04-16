Topper golfers win in Spring Valley, finish second in Durand

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

It was a good week on the local links for the Glenwood City golf team.

In just its second week of competitive play, the Hilltoppers registered impressive finishes in a pair of nine-hole Dunn-St. Croix Conference meets. Playing at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand on Tuesday, April 9, Glenwood City recorded its second consecutive runner-up finish. Then, two days later on the fairways and greens at Spring Valley Golf Course, the team, led by junior Esdyn Swenby’s first-place finish, had one of its best regular-season performances in nearly a decade as it finished in a tie for first place with Durand-Arkansaw, the defending conference champ.

The Hilltoppers have another pair of conference meets this week. They were at Whitetail yesterday (Tuesday, April 16) and will host a meet at Glen Hills Golf Course on Thursday. Dunn-St. Croix competition continues April 23 with a meet at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi.

Durand

The Glenwood City golf team finished second in a nine-hole Dunn-St. Croix meet held April 9 at Durand’s Rolling Greens Golf Course.

The local squad finished with a team tally of 175 strokes. Durand-Arkansaw swung and putted its way to an easy win on its home course as it finished with a winning score of 158. Colfax-Elk Mound was third with a 196. Spring Valley and Mondovi were a distant fourth and fifth with respective finishes of 216 and 222.

Four of Glenwood City’s five varsity competitors finished within a stroke of one another. Sophomore Landon Obermueller shot a 43 to led the team. Esdyn Swenby, Charles Lamb and Ben Wittmer finished just a stroke back at 44. Jared Hager carded a 55.

Logan Weissinger of Durand-Arkansaw took top individual honors after shooting a 36. Teammate Ethan Mack placed second with a 39.

The Topper junior varsity team won its competition with a score of 213 as it bested Durand-Arkansaw (219) and Spring Valley (267).

Cole Wakeling, William Obermueller and Kaylin Brandt each shot a 53, Brett Peterson carded a 54 and Evelyn Radintz rounded out GC’s junior varsity scores with a 56.

Spring Valley

Junior Esdyn Swenby swung hot and accurate irons and woods last Thursday, April 11 on the Spring Valley Golf Course as he took top individual honors with a score of 38 to help lead Glenwood City to a first-place tie with Durand-Arkansaw in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s third meet of the season. The Hilltoppers and Panthers both finished the day with team scores of 173.

It was Glenwood City’s best conference performance in many seasons.

Besides the medalist performance of Swenby, the Hilltoppers had two other golfers place in the top ten. Sophomore Landon Obermueller shot a 42 to place fourth and junior Charles Lamb tied for ninth with a 46. Senior Ben Wittmer also broke the 50-stroke barrier as he signed off with a 47.