GC track and field teams compete in B-W Invite

BALDWIN — The Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed outdoors for the first time this season when they attended the Baldwin-Woodville High School Invitational last Tuesday, April 9.

The Hilltopper boys scored 50 points to finish eighth in the 11-team meet that featured squads from the Middle Border, Lakeland and Dunn-St. Croix Conferences. The Glenwood City girls tallied 24.5 points to place last in the final team standings.

Bloomer took the boys’ team title with 135 points with Osceola posting a 117.5 for second. Osceola finished atop the final girls’ team standings with a score of 139.5 and Somerset scored a 127 to take second.

Glenwood City did not have a first-place finish, but did cop a trio of seconds, two thirds and a fourth.

Senior Haylie Hannah was the runner-up in the girls’ pole vault with a height of 9’ 9”; sophomore Brady Thompson ran a :23.45 in the boys’ 200 m dash to take the silver and junior Kyra Flick finished second in the girls’ shot put with a best throw of 33’ 2”.

Junior Elliott Springborn took the bronze medal in the boys’ high jump after clearing 5’ 5” and sophomore Clayton Hoffman ran to a third-place finish in the boys’ 3,200 meters in a time of 10:39.67.

Junior Ilan Anderson copped the Hilltoppers’ only fourth-place showing with a run of “55.02 in the 400 m dash.

Glenwood City hosted a home meet Monday and were at St. Croix Central Tuesday.

GC Boys’ Results

4 x 800m Relay: 6. Glenwood City (Micah Simmons, Eli Oberle, Clayton Hoffman, Garrett Gross), 10:21.71; 100 m: 6. Brady Thompson, 11.67; 19. Justin Rogers, 12.21; 41. Tyler Harrington, 12.69; 74. Charlie Bogie, 13.55; 84. Tyler Rogers, 13.88; 1,600m: 9. Garrett Gross, 5:25.07; 400m: 4. Ilan Anderson, 55.02; 9. Elliott Springborn, 56.91; 26. Eli Oberle, 1:02.09; 4 x 100m Relay: 5. Glenwood City , Tucker Augeson, Ben Klatt, Logan Klatt), 50.41; 200m: 2. Brady Thompson, 23.45; 34. Logan Rands, 26.02; 3,200m: 3. Clayton Hoffman, 10:39.67; 4 x 400m Relay: 2. Glenwood City (Ilan Anderson, Justin Rogers, Elliott Springborn, Brady Thompson), 3:38.68; High Jump: 3. Elliott Springborn, 5’ 5”; 224. Logan Rands, 4’ 8”; Pole Vault: 7. William Standaert, 8’ 3”; 11. Ben Standaert, 8’ 3”; 14. Micah Simmons, 7’ 3”; 14. Tyler Rogers, 7’ 3”; Long Jump: 11. Ilan Anderson, 17’ 10”; 22. Justin Rogers, 16’; 35. William Standaert, 14’ 2”; Triple Jump: 20. William Standaert, 30’ 11”; Discus: 7. Conner Gross, 108’ 6”; 9. Logan Klatt, 102’ 9”; 18. Tucker Augeson, 89’ 6”; 31. Ben Klatt, 77’ 9”; Shot Put: 5. Conner Gross, 44’ 1”; 11. Tucker Augeson, 37’ 1”; 31. Ben Klatt, 33’ 5”.

GC Girls’ Results

100m Hurdles: 13. , 20.24; 100 m: 40. Morgan Knops, 14.70; 43. Alexis Alms, 14.83; 77. Xanthe Destoop, 16.15; 83. Summer Lee, 17.12; 85. Olivia Heath, 17.86; 1,600m: 17. Elsja Meijer, 7:07.53; 4 x 100m Relay: 6. Glenwood City (Gretchen Draxler, Kyra Flick, Tessa Klatt, Julia Edison), 1:00.93; 4 x 100m Relay: 8. Glenwood City (Alexis Alms, Erica Bauman, Morgan Knops, Olivia Heath), 1:03.08; 300m Hurdles: 18. Rileigh Schwartz, 1:06.63; 800m: 24. Savanna Millermon, 3:15.42; 200m: 21. Haylie Hannah, 29.36; 51. Morgan Knops, 31.52; 55. Elsja Meijer, 32.00; 74. Erica Bauman, 33.93; High Jump: 6. Ava Multhauf, 4’ 5”; 10. Alexis Alms, 4’ 5”; Pole Vault: 2. Haylie Hannah, 9’ 9”; 16. Savanna Millermon, 5’ 3”; Long Jump: 20. Ava Multhauf, 13’ 5”; 37. Savanna Millermon, 11’ 11.5”; 41. Xanthe Destoop, 11’ 2.75”; Triple Jump: 15. Rileigh Schwartz, 28’ 6”; Discus: 6. Kyra Flick, 81’ 8; 15. Gretchen Draxler, 68’ 4”; 42. Lillie Fox, 53’ 7”; 47. Julia Edison, 52’ 2”; Shot Put: 2. Kyra Flick, 33’ 2”; 28. Gretchen Draxler, 24’ 4”; 40. Elsja Meijer, 21’ 11”; 44. Lillie Fox, 21’ 6”; 53. Tessa Klatt, 20’ 5”.