Topper thinclads bring home pair of firsts from UW-RF Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

RIVER FALLS — The Glenwood City track and field teams copped a pair of first-place finishes when they competed in the UW-River Falls JV Invitational held indoors at the Knowles Center last Friday, April 5.

Although team scores where not posted, 11 schools took part in the meet.

Sophomore Kyra Flick threw her way to a first-place finish in the shot put with a competition best of 35’ 11”. On the boys’ side, Glenwood City delivered another gold-medal performance in the 4×400 meter relay as the team of Ilan Anderson, Justin Rogers, Brady Thompson and Elliott Springborn posted the race’s top time of 3:42.85.

The Hilltoppers also had several second-place finishes at the meet. In the boys’ competition, runner-up places were earned by sophomores Brady Thompson in the 200 meters (:23.86), Clayton Hoffman in the 1,600 m (4:55.5), and Garrett Gross in the 3,200 m (11:31.34), and juniors Tyler Harrington and Elliott Springborn tied in the high jump (5’ 5”). For the GC girls, senior Haylie Hannah copped a pair of silvers in the pole vault (9’ ) and long jump (14’ 7.75”), sophomore Ava Multhauf placed second in the high jump (4’ 9”) and freshmen Morgan Knops ran to a second-place finish in the 60 meters (:08.43).

Junior Ilan Anderson scored Glenwood City’s only third with a leap of 17’ 11.75” in the long jump.

In its only competition this week, the Hilltoppers were scheduled to compete in an invitational at Baldwin-Woodville High School yesterday (Tuesday, April 9).

GC Boys’ Results

60 m: 6. Ilan Anderson, :07.30; 14. Conner Gross. :07.53; 6. Tucker Augeson. :08.27; 81. Tyler Rogers, :08.61; 87. Garrett Gross, :08.81; 90. Micah Simmons, :08.96; 200 m: 2. Brady Thompson, :23.86; 14. Justin Rogers, :25.05; 48. Logan Klatt, :27.27; 73. Ben Klatt, :29.12; 81. Gus Kohler, :32.67; 400 m: 6. Ilan Anderson, :56.74; 7. Elliott Springborn, :57.02; 16. Clayton Hoffman, 1:00.73; 800 m: 12. Eli Oberle, 2:30.88; 1,600 m: 2. Clayton Hoffman, 4:55.50; 3,200 m: 2. Garrett Gross, 11:31.34; High Jump: 2. Tyler Harrington, 5’ 5”; 2. Elliott Springborn, 5’ 5.”; Long Jump: 3. Ilan Anderson, 17’ 11.75”; 11. Justin Rogers, 16’ 11.25”; Pole Vault: 4. Ben Standaert, 9’ 6’; 7. William Standaert, 9’; 11. Micah Simmons, 8’; 18. Tyler Rogers, 7’; Shot Put: 4. Conner Gross, 46’ 11”; 11. Tucker Augeson, 38’; 22. Ben Klatt, 31’ 3”; 35. Gus Kohler, 26’ 3”; Triple Jump: 8. William Standaert, 31’ 0.5”; 4×400 M Relay: 1. Glenwood City, 3:42.85 (I. Anderson, J. Rogers, B. Thompson, E. Springborn).

GC Girls’ Results

60 m: 2. Morgan Knops, :08.43; 45. Rileigh Schwartz, :09.38; 91. Xante Destoop, :10.35; 96. Tessa Klatt, :10.53; 99. Summer Lee, :10.59; 104. Lillie Fox, :10.81; 105. Julia Edison, :10.95; 109. Olivia Heath, :11.18; 60 m Hurdles: 6. Rileigh Schwartz, :11.65 ; 11. Gretchen Draxler, :12.99; 200 m: 22. Haylie Hannah, :30.44 ; 35. Morgan Knops, :31.57; 47. Elsja Meijer, :32.24; 72. Erica Bauman, :34.72; 78. Kenzie Price, :35.98; 400 m: 12. Alexis Alms, 1:12.61; 26. Erica Bauman, 1:20.68; 800 m: 11. Kayley Dickmann, 3:03.70; 12. Savanna Millermon, 3:04.23; 1,600 m: 14. Elsja Meijer, 7:09.06; High Jump: 2. Ava Multhauf, 4’ 9”; 6. Alexis Alms, 4’ 2”; Long Jump: 2. Haylie Hannah, 14’ 7.75”; 25. Savanna Millermon, 11’ 7.5”; Pole Vault: 2. Haylie Hannah, 9’; 9. Savanna Millermon, 6’; Shot Put: 1. Kyra Flick, 35’ 11”; 8. Gretchen Draxler, 27’ 11”; 33. Tessa Klatt, 21’ 3”; 39.Julia Edison, 20’ 6”; 41. Lillie Fox, 19’ 2”; 44. Xante Destoop, 18’ 8”; Triple Jump: 5. Rileigh Schwartz, 28’ 2.75”; 4×400 M Relay: 7. Glenwood City, 5:14.33 (E. Meijer, K. Price, S. Millermon, K. Dickmann).