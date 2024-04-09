Millermon and Standaert named Glenwood City Scholar Athletes

The Glenwood City High School Athletic Department is proud to announce the selection of Savanna Millermon and Will Standaert as this year’s Dunn-St Croix Conference Scholar Athletes. Each member school district within the Dunn-St Croix Conference is invited to nominate one boy and one girl for scholar athlete honors. Criteria for selection include grade point, number of varsity letters earned during the high school career, individual awards, and participation in lead-up competition to the State Tournament.

These two student-athletes received recognition at the conference level and were honored as Glenwood City’s Dunn-St Croix Conference Scholar Athletes at the 9th annual Dunn-St Croix Conference Scholar-Athlete banquet at Stout Banquet Hall on Wednesday, April 3rd. This program was begun by the athletic directors of the Dunn-St Croix Conference in order to honor athletes in each school for their academic as well as their athletic success.