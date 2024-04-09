Glenwood City golfers finish 2nd in season-opening meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

MONDOVI — The Glenwood City golf team finished in a second place tie in its season and Dunn-St. Croix conference opener in Mondovi April 4.

Despite limited practice time heading into the opener and cool and breezy conditions last Thursday, the Hilltoppers shot a 184 on the fairways and greens of the Valley Golf Course to finish in a tie for second place with Colfax-Elk Mound.

Defending conference champion Durand won the meet with a low score of 170 led by medalist Logan Weissinger who carded a 39 in the nine-hole meet. Spring Valley took fourth with a 227 and host Mondovi finished in fifth with a 250.

Low for the team was senior Ben Wittmer with a 42 which saw him finish in second place. Next was Charlie Lamb with a 45, Landon Obermueller with a 47, Esdyn Swenby with a 50, and Jared Hager with a 53.

The junior varsity squad also finished in a tie for second with Colfax-Elk Mound after finishing with a score of 210.

Brett Peterson led the junior varsity with a score of 55, Cole Wakeling shot a 58, Kaylin Brandt carded a 59, William Obermueller finished with a 60 and Evelyn Radintz signed out with a 70.

This week the locals will participate in a pair of nine-hole conference competitions. Glenwood City was at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand yesterday (April 9) and play the Spring Valley Golf Course this Thursday, April 11. The Toppers will then travel to Whitetail Golf Course in rural Colfax next Tuesday, April 16 for another D-SC meet.