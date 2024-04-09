Glenwood City falls to Mondovi on ball diamond, rallies past Durand-Arkansaw

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After inclement weather had postponed or canceled its first few contests of the 2024 campaign, Glenwood City ended up opening its baseball season last Thursday, April 4th in Mondovi against the defending Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions.

The Buffaloes showed why they are a favorite to repeat as they jumped on the Hilltoppers early and often en route to a convincing 11 to 1 victory in five innings.

Returning home the following day, Glenwood City found some solace and a win on its home turf as it rallied to defeat Durand-Arkansaw, 14-8, in the April 5th conference contest.

The Toppers (1-1) played their third straight league game Monday when they welcomed Elk Mound. They host Spring Valley on Thursday and play in Boyceville next Monday, April 15.

Mondovi

The host Buffaloes took control of the game early, scoring eight runs over the course of the first two innings of the April 4 conference contest.

Glenwood City, who committed four errors in the game, finally got on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the fourth.

Mondovi responded with two runs in the bottom half and added its final score in the fifth for an 11-1 win.

The Buffaloes finished with seven hits and drew six walks in the game.

Mondovi pitcher Austin Remington surrendered just a pair of hits – singles by Steven Booth and Brody Riba.

Booth started on the pitcher’s mound and allowed five hits and eight runs (six earned) to take the loss. Booth did strike out five and walked three. He gave way to fellow senior Peyton Theune who tossed throws for an inning and a third giving up a hit and two runs while walking a trio and striking out one. Blake Fayerweather finished the final two-thirds of the fifth inning and allowed a hit and a run.

Durand-Arkansaw

Glenwood City found itself trailing early once again the following day when it welcomed Durand-Arkansaw for the home opener.

The Panther scored a run in the top of the first and added five in the second before the Hilltoppers were able to push a single run across home plate in the bottom half of the second.

Glenwood City, who committed four errors, cut its deficit to 6-3 with a pair of third-inning scores only to have Durand-Arkansaw stretch their advantage back to four with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Fortunately, it was Glenwood City the rest of the way as the offense came alive and scored six times in the bottom half of the fifth, three runs in the sixth and a final time in the seventh to win 14-8.

The Hilltoppers finished with ten hits against Panther pitching. Senior Steven Booth was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Andrew Blaser and Brock Wood each had a pair of hits with one of Wood’s going for a double. Caleb Klinger and Sam Cassellius also had two-baggers.

On the mound, Blake Fayerweather threw four innings to earn the win. He allowed just two runs on a pair of hits and struck out seven. Peyton Theune pitched three innings and surrendered six runs on four hits, walked two and struck out half a dozen.