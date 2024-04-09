17 Topper golfers in quest for third straight state trip in 2024

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — For the upcoming Glenwood City golf season, Coach David Popko and Coach Matt Lamb welcome 17 golfers to the team for this year’s competitions. Having just returned from their second consecutive trip to the WIAA state golf tournament, the Hilltoppers are looking forward to a season filled with strong veterans and up-and-coming athletes looking to make their mark.

Last year, the team won one meet, finished second alone or in a tie in all but one other meet, placed second in regionals, placed second in sectionals, and moved on to finish eighth in the state for Division 3. Four athletes qualified for all-conference honors, with then-seniors Ian Radintz and Gabe Knops finishing second-team all-conference alongside Charlie Lamb who was then a sophomore. Sophomore Esdyn Swenby finished first-team all-conference.

Returning for the Toppers this year will be seniors Jared Hager and Ben Wittmer for the varsity. Both have been involved in the program since the beginning of their high school careers and they are both eager to provide a top-notch season, according to Coach Popko. Joining them will be this year’s captains, Charlie Lamb and Esdyn Swenby, who have helped push enthusiasm and support in the program. All four have already served as assistants at the Glen Hills summer camps for youth golf and have aided in the start of the year by helping newer golfers as they learn the sport. Alongside them will be the up-and-coming Obermueller boys, Landon (now a sophomore) and William (a freshman). Apart from William, the core returning squad made up the core returning varsity team that competed at Blackwolf Run last year.

Coach Popko made specific mention of how much each athlete has improved in demeanor and performance so far, with all playing constantly throughout the summer to improve their skills. Speaking of these athletes, Popko said: “it is so nice to have young men on the team who set direct goals for themselves, work to achieve those goals, and hold themselves accountable. When you have that and don’t have to force it, it makes the team function at a very high level.”

In addition to these varsity athletes, the team has a number of much-improved golfers returning this year: seniors Lyra Ketola and Brett Peterson as well as juniors Cole Wakeling and Elijah Millermon who will all be competing in junior varsity meets to push the varsity and try to break into the team themselves. All have worked quite hard to improve their game.

Joining these athletes will be two sophomores who have played and trained in golf previously who will be playing at the junior varsity level to keep pushing the team to improve. These are Evie Radintz and Kaylin Brandt. They are great friends and are off to a great start and push themselves to improve. Speaking to Popko, he pointed out how “a steady influx of new talent really helps to keep the team driven, the goals on improving and pushing each other, and an opportunity for the veteran athletes help these young people settle on the team.” To that end, a core group of senior girls has helped to develop all kinds of golfers to the program and these include Rheanna Bischel, Kyra Dahl, Lyra Ketola and Lisa Yang. On the newer side, we also have Sawyer Bischel, a freshman, joining the team and he is eager to learn.

Speaking about the strengths of the team, Coach Popko pointed out that it was really helpful to have veteran golfers who have seen some of the toughest and most elite courses in the state returning. “Leadership matters. Having good leadership skills and providing veteran experience truly helps our young athletes realize that success is possible and hard work leads to rewards.”

Additionally, Coach Popko made a point to recognize the former award-winning coach, Mr. Ron Johnson, for his continued advice as well as his golf tournament’s generous contribution to the golf club at school. He often provides a steady hand and clear advice to ensure our athletes stay on track and he essentially operates as a coach behind the scenes.

Finally, Popko was quite clear in acknowleding Todd Huffman at Glen Hills as well as his whole staff for their patience and flexibility as he has been nothing but accommodating and understanding of the team’s needs and goals…as well as putting up with a swarm of young children during the summer who flocked to get ice cream at a moment’s notice.

In discussing the team’s areas to improve upon, the coaches mentioned that the weather has been quite challenging so far and does not look to be perfect just yet. The team is looking forward to getting out to the course and practicing, as the Toppers have already had to cancel a variety of practices and only just began the season on April 4th in Mondovi.

One goal for the Toppers that Popko and Lamb had was establishing that the core golfers who compete operate as an effective unit that can perform consistently in a competitive manner that sees all members of the varsity team shooting under 50 consistently. They have a similar goal for the junior varsity to aim to shoot below 55. Last year, the team performed quite well, but the ceiling for these athletes is even higher. In that regard, the coaches ask the athletes to put in the work and enjoy themselves.

The primary goal for each player will be to see their average score decline, to see them put together a mentally strong performance, and to see the group work for each other to support the individual efforts of all.

Coach Popko is entering his fourth season as head golf coach alongside Coach Lamb who will draw upon his vast knowledge of the surrounding area. Prior to taking the head coaching position, Popko was the junior varsity coach for three years.

The Toppers’ season began on April 4th at Mondovi and will runthrough mid-May. They will be competing against Colfax/Elk Mound, Durand, Mondovi, and Spring Valley this season. The WIAA regional will be held at Voyager Village in mid-May.