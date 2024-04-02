Thompson and Hannah earn first-place finishes at Toppers’ track and field opener in River Falls

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

RIVER FALLS — Glenwood City senior Haylie Hannah and sophomore Brady Thompson both earned first-place finishes in the teams’ season-opening track and field meet last Tuesday at River Falls that featured competitors from Minnesota as well as Wisconsin.

Hannah, the Division 3 state pole vault runner-up last season, got her final year of track and field off to a great start as she cleared 9 feet 9 inches to win the ladies’ pole vault competition at the 18-team UW-River Falls Indoor Open held March 26 at the Knowles Center.

It was the only top ten finishes by a Glenwood City girl in the meet.

Thompson finished the 200 meter race in a time of :23.83 to capture first place and helped lead the Topper boys who had nine, top-six finishes at River Falls.

Junior Ilan Anderson placed second in the 800 meter run after posting a time of 2:12.4. The junior tandem of Elliott Springborn and Tyler Harrington both jumped 5 feet and 5 inches in the high jump to share third-place honors and points. Springborn also took fourth in the 400 m dash with a time of :56.68. Senior Conner Gross threw the shot put 45 feet, 8 inches to finish fourth.

Three sophomore boys also garnered team points for the Toppers. Garrett Gross took fifth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:35.33, Clayton Hoffman ran a 4:57.78 in the 1,600 meters to place sixth and Micah Simmons also earned a sixth-place finish in the pole vault by clearing 8 feet even.

No official team standings were available.

GC Boys’ Results

60m: 13. Brady Thompson, 7.70; 21. Tyler Harrington, 7.83; 37. Conner Gross, 8.06; 41. Justin Rogers, 8.12; 54. Charlie Bogie, 8.26; 91. Tyler Rogers, 8.90; 200m: 1. Brady Thompson, 23.83; 17. Justin Rogers, 25.68; 28. Logan Rands, 26.31; 64. Logan Klatt, 28.86; 75. Gus Kohler, 33.65; 400m: 4. Elliott Springborn, 56.68; 800m: 2. Ilan Anderson, 2:12.40; 1,600m: 6. Clayton Hoffman, 4:57.78; 12. Eli Oberle, 5:26.55; 3,200m: 5. Garrett Gross, 11:35.33; High Jump: 3. Elliott Springborn, 5’ 5”; 3. Tyler Harrington 5’ 5”; 12. Logan Rands, 4’ 10”; Long Jump: 10. Ilan Anderson 18’; 14. Justin Rogers, 16’ 9.75”; 26. Charlie Bogie, 14’ 6”; Pole Vault: 6. Micah Simmons, 8’; 10. Tyler Rogers, 7’; Shot Put: 4. Conner Gross, 45’ 8”; 24. Ben Klatt, 32’ 5”; 45. Gus Kohler, 24’ 2”; 4x400m Relay: 12. 3:45.01 (B. Thompson, I. Anderson, J. Rogers, E. Springborn).

GC Girls’ Results

60 m: 43. Rileigh Schwartz, 9.40; 80. Tessa Klatt, 10.41; 83. Summer Lee, 10.61; 60m Hurdles: 14. Rileigh Schwartz, 11.70; 200m: 12. Haylie Hannah, 29.93; 38. Morgan Knops, 31.72; 58. Erica Bauman, 33.89; 400m: 31. Erica Bauman, 1:21.67; 1,600m: 16. Gretchen Draxler, 8:11.40; Long Jump: 19. Rileigh Schwartz, 12’ 8.25”; Pole Vault: 1. Haylie Hannah, 9’ 9”; Shot Put: 18. Gretchen Draxler, 25’ 5”; 31. Tessa Klatt, 21’ 10”.