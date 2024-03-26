Underclassmen will need to step up for Elk Mound softball team

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

ELK MOUND — With just one senior reporting to the softball diamond for the Elk Mound softball team March 11, first-year coach Kevin Meyer will look for his remaining 18 players to lead the team this season.

After placing second in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with an 11-3 record last year and advancing to the regional final for the first time since 2018 to finish with an overall record of 13-4, coach Meyer has five players back who were named to the D-SC all-conference team and have the ability to lead the Mounders this season.

Second team all-conference pick Lauren Garnett is the only player lost through graduation but she was the center fielder and cleanup hitter for the Mounders. Her power hitting and base running will be missed and her defense in center field was instrumental in winning some key games last season, according to Meyer.

Returning are juniors Hailey Meyer and Ellie Schiszik, both first team all-conference selections their sophomore year, junior Jaidynn Sarauer, a second team all-conference pick last year and sophomore Elli Beskow, another second team all-conference selection. Meyer was also named to the first team of the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-District team while Schiszik was named to the honorable mention list.

Meyer spent all of her time on the pitching mound after a 2023 season as one of the conferences top pitchers during which she led the conference in strikeouts. She also batted in the middle of the order and will be counted on to provide power in the lineup.

Schiszik can play several positions around the diamond and is a leader on defense as well as providing spark with the bat and on the bases as a lead off hitter. She finished among the conference leaders in hits, batting average and stolen bases in 2023.

Sarauer had a great season as a sophomore behind the plate defensively, utilizing her athleticism and arm to control the game, while Beskow tied for the conference lead in hits last season and will be counted on to take another step forward both offensively and defensively this season, coach Meyer proclaimed.

Other varsity letter winners back for the Mounders are juniors Alivia Baskin, Alexis Joachim, Linden Kaminski and Alexa Severson.

“Elk Mound was the youngest team in the D-SC in 2023,” coach Meyer said. “Nearly 80 percent of our at-bats and 100 percent of our innings pitched were by underclassmen. We are returning a lot of talent, lead by a strong and deep junior class who have played in many meaningful games the last two seasons,” he added.

Coach Meyer has several newcomers who have played a lot of softball in their careers.

“There is playing time available and positions to win for those who consistently put for the effort,” he said. “The returning junior class has several players, and while they have played in numerous games, will look to improve other facets of their game and contribute more this season,” he stated.

Strengths of the Mounder team should be the returning experience in the pitching department, along with solid infield defense and team chemistry. A weakness may be the outfield defense due to needing to replace their center fielder, base running, power in the lineup and as a team, needing to do a better job with consistently scoring runs against strong pitching. Goals for the team are to improve the overall team batting average and runs scored per game.

Coach Meyer believes Colfax and Mondovi may be the teams to beat in the conference this year with Colfax having a deep and powerful lineup combined with new pitching additions, and Mondovi has strong returning pitchers and overall program depth as they chase their third conference title in a row. However, with only two seniors on the entire first team all-conference squad last year, he thinks every team in the conference will be stronger than in years past with plenty of top players returning.

2024 Roster

Senior: Jazmyn Shafer

Juniors: Alivia Baskin, Alexis Joachim, Linden Kaminski, Teagan Mayer, Hailey Meyer, Jaidynn Sarauer, Ellie Schiszik, Alexa Severson

Sophomores: Katie Audorff, Elli Beskow, Autumn Moquin, Addison, Stroh, Brooke Svihovec

Freshmen: Emerson Cassellius, Madison Dittner, Kendra Garnett, Alexandria Solberg, Abigail Xiong, Hailey Heuer