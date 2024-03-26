Hilltopper softball returns solid core of players

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After serving as an assistant coach last season, Tracy Marback has taken the reigns of the Glenwood City High School softball program from longtime head coach Matthew Schutz, who will remain on the sidelines and in the dugout as an assistant.

Marback, who has extensive experience as both a collegiate softball player and coach, welcomed back several key players from last year’s squad that finished 3-11 in Dunn-St. Croix action and 5-15 overall.

The Hilltoppers, who lost the services of outfielder Aubree Logghe via graduation, return nearly a dozen letter winners including a trio of all-conference performers. That list is headlined by senior Michaela Blaser, a first team all-conference honoree, and juniors Brooklynn Brite, a second team all-conference recipient, and Jenna McCarthy, an honorable mention all-conference selection. According to Marback, Blaser was the team’s leading offensive player a year ago and can play multiple positions as can

Brite and McCarthy, who also had a consistent bat last season and pitched.

Among the other letter winners joining those three are seniors Madison Caress, Sydney Grant, Maddie Klatt, Avery Rubenzer, juniors Morgan Blaser, Izzy Davis, Kiley Leduc and sophomore Emma Bliese.

Maddie Klatt served as the Hilltoppers starting pitcher last season until an injury sidelined her. Marback noted that Klatt has improved in the off season and is excited to see what she can do for the program in 2024.

While Marback said she is still evaluating the five freshman on the team, she did note that Kirah Krueger will be joining the pitching stable and has shown an ability to have a positive impact.

Marback believes some of this team’s positive attributes and strengths are its work ethic, dedication and focus on goals and, of course, experience. But depth at some positions may be an issue admitted Marback.

The first-year head coach would like to see her team improve its batting average, lower ERA (Earned Run Average) and increase its fielding percentages.

“We want to put ourselves in a position to win every game,” said Marback.

She sees returning champion Mondovi along with Elk Mound and Colfax as the top contenders for this year’s Dunn-St. Croix crown.

“It is our goal to compete for victories in those games this season,” added Marback.

2024 Roster

Seniors: Michaela Blaser, Madison Caress, Sydney Grant, Maddie Klatt, Natelle McCarthy, Nikki Multhauf, Avery Rubenzer

Juniors: Morgan Blaser, Brooklynn Brite, Izzy Davis, Kiley Leduc, Jenna McCarthy,

Sophomores: Emma Bliese, Lillie McGee

Freshmen: Harper Caress, Lilyana Giammattei, Kirah Krueger, Elizabeth Lawson, Tori Ohman