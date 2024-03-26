Glenwood City track and field teams will need to replace state-caliber talent for 2024 season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY— Graduation took several talented and top athletes from the Glenwood City track and field rosters as it prepares to open the 2024 campaign.

Co-head coaches Tom Klatt and Ron Hanestad, who combined have nearly 30 years of track and field coaching experience, are tasked with filling some very big shoes this spring.

The Glenwood City boys graduated ten thinclads many of which carried the Hilltoppers to a runner-up finish in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet and a third-place showing in the WIAA Division 3 state meet at La Crosse. On the ladies side, three equally talented athletes that played large roles on their team a year ago have also departed the program.

Leaving their marks and some gapping holes on the boys’ side were JJ Williams who captured the Division 3, 800 meter run state championship in record time and ran a leg on Glenwood City’s state champion 4×400 meter relay squad along with classmates and fellow graduates Brady Klatt (who also competed in the shot put and discus), Cody Hansen and Wyatt Thompson. Also gone but not soon forgotten are Blake Wakeling, a fourth-place finisher in the state pole vault competition, Anthony Nelson (distance, 4×800), Elek Anderson (distance, 4×800), Nick Hierlmeier (shot put, discus), Owen Bauman (high jump) and Sal Stillday (distance, high jump).

The girls’ team, which placed eighth at conference a year ago, lost Brooklyn Caress (shot put, discus), Madalyne Booth (sprints, 4×400) and Wittnie Wittmer (shot put, discus, distance).

Fortunately, the cupboard is not completed bare.

Senior Haylie Hannah, who finished as the state runner-up in the girls’ D3 pole vault competition, returns to help lead the Topper ladies along with fellow classmates Savanna Millermon, Kenzie Price and Rileigh Schwartz.

Sophomore Brady Thompson, a member of the state championship 4×400 m relay, returns to the fold for the boys along with seniors Tucker Augeson, Conner Gross, Logan Rands and Will Standaert.

Coach Klatt believes this year’s team strengths will be in the middle distances for the boys and the pole vault and throws for the girls.

A large freshmen class may provide some much needed help but their skills set is still unknown according to Klatt.

“Our goal this season is to have fun, keep everyone healthy and reach personal and team goals with success at the end of the season,” stated Klatt.

He added that with 42 athletes on the high school teams this season, it should provide excitement and lots of opportunities for kids to achieve their personal and team goals.

Klatt sees Mondovi and Elk Mound as the top contenders for the conference crowns for both the boys and girls.

“It’s always tough to compete with those schools as they are twice our size”, noted Klatt

Joining Klatt and Hanestad will be first-year varsity coach Maddie Williams, who coached the middle school track and field athletes last year.

2024 Roster

Seniors: Tucker Augeson, Conner Gross, Haylie Hannah, Savanna Millermon, Kenzie Price, Logan Rands, Rileigh Schwartz, Will Standaert

Juniors: Ilan Anderson, Tyler Harrington, Evan Hojem, Elsja Meijer, Justin Rogers, Tyler Rogers, Elliot Springborn

Sophomores: Alexis Alms, Xanthe Destoop, Kayley Dickmann, Gretchen Draxler, Julia Edison, Kyra Flick, Garrett Gross, Clayton Hoffman, Ben Klatt, Logan Klatt, Ava Multhauf, Micah Simmons, Ben Standaert, Brady Thompson

Freshmen: Erica Bauman, Charlie Bogie, Lillie Fox, Olivia Heath, Shaylyn Hubbell, Tessa Klatt, Morgan Knops, Gus Kohler, Summer Lee, Eli Oberle, Jaxin Olson