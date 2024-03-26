Glenwood City baseball team looks to continue improvement in 2024 season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY -— Glenwood City’s continued improvement on the baseball diamond this coming season will largely be predicated on the team’s ability to quickly replace the offensive production, pitching and defensive acumen that was lost last spring via graduation.

Gone are Max Janson, Jayden Quinn, Noah Brite and Aaron Brigham, four of the Hilltoppers top six hitters a year ago. Janson and Quinn, both second team all-conference selections, were Glenwood City’s leading hitters in 2023. Janson, along with Brite, logged the second and fourth most innings pitched, respectively, for a squad that finished 6-8 in the Dunn-St. Croix and 9-9 overall.

Fortunately, Glenwood City head coach Dean Fayerweather, who enters his fourth season with a 12-37 record, has six returning letter winners including seniors Steven Booth, who earned honor mention all-conference recognition last season, and Peyton Theune.

Booth was the team’s third leading hitter last season with .340 batting average and pitched the most innings of any Glenwood City hurler finishing with a 4.83 ERA (Earned Runs Average), 37 strike outs and 26 walks. Theune was also quite proficient at the plate as he finished the season with a .325 batting average and logged a handful of innings on the pitching mound. Both were also key components on the defense when not pitching.

Joining that dynamic senior duo are junior letter winners Blake Fayerweather, Andrew Blaser, Caleb Klinger and sophomore Brody Riba. Fayerweather and Klinger both pitched last year.

“These returning letter winners have been starting since their freshmen year and should have the experience needed to succeed,” stated Coach Fayerweather.

“They will be the strength of our team especially with all their experience,” Fayerweather said of his half dozen returning letter winners.

Fayerweather feels the team’s other two sophomores – Jacob Hager and Mitchel Main – will be good assets this season.

Eight of this year’s 19 members hale from the freshmen class. Fayerweather hopes the class will show some improvement throughout the season and be able to step into the lineup when needed.

The team will need to reduce physical and mental errors this season according to the coach.

“We need to understand the game and mentally develop through the game,” said Fayerweather.

According to Fayerweather, defending champion Mondovi will once again be the team to beat in this year’s conference baseball race. He believes Spring Valley will also contend and hopes his Toppers will be in the mix.

Assisting Fayerweather are Josh Klinger and volunteer Rick Theune.

2024 Roster

Seniors: Steven Booth, Peyton Theune

Juniors: Andrew Blaser, Blake Fayerweather, Caleb Klinger, Jake Wood, Vinnie Wheeler, Sam Cassellius

Sophomores: Brody Riba, Mitchel Main, Jacob Hager

Freshmen: Corey Strong, Brock Wood, Jack Main, Langston Walz, Preston Arvey, Ryley Dickman, Levi McVeigh, Max Peterson