Elk Mound track and field returns large number of athletes for 2024 season

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

ELK MOUND — Although the Elk Mound track and field teams lost some very talented athletes through graduation, they have plenty of kids back hoping to fill those spots this season. 25 boys and 20 girls were at practice the first week and after the powerlifting season was completed a few more were expected to begin practicing.

Head coach Jeremiah Fredrickson led the Mounder boys to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference and regional championship in 2023 while the girls were second in the conference and fourth at regionals.

Gone from those teams are two dominating distance runners, Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl, mid-distance runner Lucas Hanson, sprinters AJ Miller and Alex Woodford as well as hurdler/pole vaulter Tobey Westcott for the boys. The girls lost hurdler/high jumper Kate Mohr and sprinter Aleya Hadenfeldt. Hazen was second team all-conference in the 800m run, Schiferl was second team all-conference in the 3,200m run, Mohr was second team in the 100m hurdles and also second team all-conference was Hadenfeldt in the 100m dash.

Returning are first team all-conference Keinin Miller in the 100 and 200 m sprints as well as Grandt Mueller in the high jump and 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams. Second team all-conference boys are Carson Streifel in the 100 and 200m dashes and Mueller in the 110m hurdles. Lydia Levra was second team all-conference in the 200m and 400m sprints for the girls.

Qualifying for the WIAA state meet in Division 2 last year were Miller who was seventh as a member of the 4×100 relay and Mueller placed 10th in the high jump, ninth in the long jump and 11th in the triple.

The bulk of the team is back this season including letter winners for the girls, Marley King, Levra, Carly Mohr, Kaydyn Nielson, Tyler Gagner, Jesse Moyer, Savannah Nechanicky, Taylor Frinack and Allie Robel. For the boys, Carson Streifel, Mueller, Brooks Burcaw, Caleb Beskow, Jay Meyer, Landon Kasakaitas, Miller, Dalton Banaszak and Teegan Wright are all back to compete.

Several freshmen should be able to add some depth to the team according to Fredrickson, including Lauren Gabert, Maddie Gehweiler, Katie Rosenthal, Chloe Wilkins and Abby Wolf. The boys add Zach Brantner, Hudson Banaszak, Jacob Carstens and Charlie Gomez.

Coach Fredrickson begins his fifth year as head coach but has been on the staff for 20 seasons. He believes the strength of the Mounders will be the top-end sprinters setting the stage for a successful season. A number of first and second-year athletes are looking to step up and fill the holes that are there. The teams are a little short on distance runners now, but he has some young and new athletes looking to make strides in that area.

Goals for the team are getting better individually, having an enjoyable experience while building lifelong habits to be well rounded individuals. Statistically, they plan to compete for the conference championship with hopes of getting a large contingency to the state meet.

Fredrickson expects Mondovi and Glenwood City to be tough competitors for the boys conference and Mondovi and Durand for the girls because of their numbers and their coaches do a good job preparing the athletes to compete.

2024 Roster

Seniors: Graycen Banaszak, Caleb Beskow, Tyler Gagner, Riley Krall, Jay Meyer, Jesse Moyer, Grandt Mueller, Cooper Reese, Carson Streifel, Braedon Thatcher, Anne Baier, Marley King, Lydia Levra, Carly Mohr, Kaydyn Nielson, Chelsey Yang, Addy Young

Juniors: Brooks Burcaw, Sam Hemenway, Londyn Jenson, Landon Kasakaitas, Keinin Miller, Preston Smith, Rosiee (Evelyn) Demers, Yolo Delgado, Savannah Nechanicky, Claire Steinhorst

Sophomores: Dalton Banaszak, Trevor Best, Grady Larson, Rownan Soul-Stewart, Teegan Wright, Isabelle Baier, Taylor Frinack, Mya Kasper, Allie Robel

Freshmen: Hudson Banaszak, Zach Brantner, Jacob Carstens, Charlie Gomez, Chloe Wilkins, Abby Wolf, Katie Rosenthal, Lauren Gabert, Maddie Gehweiler