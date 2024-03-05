Topper boys bow out of playoffs with opening-round loss to Siren

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

SIREN — The Glenwood City boys’ basketball team’s WIAA Division 5 regional matchup against Siren played out much like their entire season. Winners of four straight, and five of six, to start the year the Hilltoppers dropped three straight to end the regular season.

Against the Dragons, Glenwood City jumped out to an early 9-0 lead and led 16-6 with 12 minutes left in the first half. However, Siren controlled the tempo late in both halves and come away with the 68-54 win to end the Hilltoppers season.

While Glenwood City (10-13) shot 50 percent from inside the three point line, they struggled from behind it going only 4-for-14 on the evening. Conversely, Siren (11-14) was 10-for-25 from three point range and converted 12 more free throws than Glenwood City hitting on 16-of-25.

The Hilltoppers jumped out to the early lead in large part to a solid start by Morgen Eggert. The senior had three baskets in the first 2:30 to jump start his team. Sophomore Brody Olson also had a three pointer to put Glenwood up 9-0.

After Siren cut the lead to four, a basket by Brady Thompson, another three pointer from Olson, and fast break bucket from Tyler Harrington pushed the Topper advantage to ten at 16-6.

However, the Dragons clawed back. They took the lead with 5:45 left in the half when Jacob Phernetton drained a three pointer to put his team up 21-20.

Siren did not look back after that basket. They outscored the Hilltoppers down the stretch 13-5 to take a 34-25 lead into halftime.

Much like they started the game, the Hilltoppers offense came out of the locker room hot. Baskets on four consecutive possessions by Thompson, Olson, Brody Riba, and Eggert trimmed the Dragons lead to one at 34-33.

Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers couldn’t get over that final hump. Glenwood got to within one point three other times within the first six minutes of the half but were unable to retake the lead. Siren used a 15-3 run to extend the lead to 56-43 with a little over five minutes left in the game.

Glenwood City still had some fight left in them though. A rebound and put back by Riba started a 6-0 run that concluded with Eggert draining a three pointer from the top of the key with 3:54 left in the game to cut the Dragon led to single digits at 56-49.

Sadly, the boys in blue ran out of steam. A three pointer from Olson was the only basket the Toppers would muster in the final minutes as Siren held on for the 68-54 win.

Three Hilltoppers hit double digits in scoring on the night. Eggert and Riba shared top honors with 14 apiece. Olson added 13 to go along with his team high nine rebounds.

The loss marked the final game for four Hilltoppers seniors as Eggert, Zach Hill, Brett Peterson, and Logan Rands will all graduate this spring. While ending on a bitter note, the seniors can take pride that the ten wins by this team is the most since 2017-18.