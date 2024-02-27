Glenwood City girls’ season ends with opening-round playoff loss to Turtle Lake

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

TURTLE LAKE – The Glenwood City girls’ basketball team has had its ups and downs this season, but it has showed positive signs of improvement.

After going winless in Dunn-St. Croix a year ago, the Hilltoppers won three conference games this season, their most since the 2020-21 campaign. They also had a three-game win streak at the end of December and beginning of January.

But, Glenwood City has also struggled especially as the regular season began to wind down. The Toppers, who have had a propensity for slow starts of late, were on a seven-game skid when they went to Turtle Lake last Tuesday, February 20 for a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal contest.

The third-seeded Lady Lakers (18-8), out of the Lakeland West Conference, jumped out quickly and built a nearly insurmountable 45-16 halftime advantage en route to ending Glenwood City’s season with a 75-36 win.

The Hilltoppers struggled to score points throughout the contest.

Junior post player Isabel “Izzy” Davis netted half of Glenwood City’s 16, first-half points while sophomore Anaka Eliason came off the bench to add five including a three pointer. The Toppers other three points came via the free throw line where junior Jenna McCarthy made both her attempts and sophomore Opal Voeltz went 1-for-2.

Glenwood City’s scoring picked up a bit in the second half but itwas still outscored by the host Lakers 30 to 20.

Freshman Tori Ohman, who had been held scoreless in the opening half, made three baskets and a free throw. Davis contribute a hoop and a freebie, McCarthy nailed a triple, Kaylin Brandt added a basket and a free toss and Libby Wagner had her only basket of the contest.

Davis was the lone Glenwood City player to finish in double digits with 11 points. Ohman had seven and Eliason and McCarthy each tallied five points.

Turtle Lake finished 11-for-20 from behind the three-point arc and dominated the glass as it collected 44 rebounds. The Lakers leading scorer, Mackenzie Tarman, netted a game-high 30 points, well above her 15.1 points per game average, including a 7-for-10 performance from three-point land while sister Lexi Tarman finished with a double double, ten points and 11 rebounds as well as six assists, to lead the hosts to victory. In addition, Mariah Thill also hit double figures for the Lakers as she finished with 13 points which included a pair of triples.

Turtle Lake went on to win the regional with victories over Clayton and Webster and will face fellow Lakeland foe Clear Lake in Thursday’s sectional semifinal in Spring Valley.

The Lady Toppers finished the 2023-24 hardwood campaign with a 5-19 record. They also had to say goodbye to their lone senior and floor general, point guard Libby Wagner.