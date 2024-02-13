Mounder girls pummel Cardinals, Wolves to claim 2nd straight D-SC championship

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A pair of convincing road wins over conference foes last week secured a second consecutive undisputed Dunn-St. Croix championship for the Mounder girls’ basketball team.

Elk Mound outscored those two opponents by a combined tally of 142-30 beginning with 77-15 victory over Spring Valley Tuesday, February 6 and followed it three days later with a 65-15 beating of winless Elmwood-Plum City.

With just two regular-season and conference games remaining this week, both against Glenwood City, the unbeaten Mounders, still ranked sixth in the Division 3 state coaches’ poll, improved to 12-0 in D-SC play and 22-0 overall. Elk Mound traveled to Glenwood City Monday night to makeup a January 12 contest that was postponed due to winter weather. The Hilltoppers will be in Elk Mound Thursday as the two teams wrap up the regular season.

The WIAA tournament begins next week. The Mounders were awarded the number one seed in the lower half of the Division 3 sectional 1 bracket and will have a first-round bye. They will host the winner of the Adams-Friendship (#9) versus Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (#8) quarterfinal contest in a Friday, February 23 regional semifinal game. Elk Mound would also host the regional championship the following day should it win.

Spring Valley

Eight players scored opening-half points for Elk Mound as it dashed to 39-6 halftime advantage when it played in Spring Valley February 6.

The Mounders netted four of their five three pointers in the first half of play. Junior Ellie Schiszik had a pair to go along with a pair of deuces for ten points. Senior Lydia Levra tallied six points in the first 18 minutes with a hoop and a 4-for-4 effort at the line. Fellow senior Chloe Dummer contributed five points on two baskets and a free toss as did sophomore Belle Kongshaug off a triple and a conventional basket. Sophomore Allie Robel and junior Jaidynn Sarauer had a pair of buckets, junior Allie Roder knocked down a triple and senior Carly Mohr had a two-point hoop.

The shots continued to fall for Elk Mound following the intermission. The aforementioned added to their tallies while junior Hailey Meyer and freshman Kendra Garrett both came off the bench to score six and five points, respectively as the Mounders put in 38 more points compared to nine for the Cardinals en route to the 77-15 win.

Schiszik was the only Mounder to finish in double figures with 13 points. She added five assists and three steals. Roder and Mohr tallied nine points each and Robel and Levra chipped in for eight apiece. Robel and Dummer topped the rebounding charts with five each and Roder led with seven assists. Elk Mound finished an outstanding 30-for-54 shooting including 6-of-14 on threes and was 12-for-17 at the free throw line.

Audrey Mathison, Rylie Fritz and Charli Vanasse each scored four points to lead the Cardinals who were 5-for-8 at the line but didn’t sink any three-point shots.

Elmwood-Plum City

In the first half, Ellie Schiszik netted 14 of her game-high 17 points while Allie Roder and Lydia Levra added seven each, Belle Kongshaug chipped in for five and Allie Robel and Hailey Meyer each contributed four points as Elk Mound bolted to a 45-10 halftime lead when they visited Elmwood Friday, February 9 to take on the winless Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City.

The Mounders did take their collective foot off the offensive accelerator in the second half, adding another 20 points while the defense kept the Wolves to just five points – a three pointer by Hailey Webb and an Elli Maxwell bucket – to claim a 65-15 win.

Besides Schiszik, Allie Roder finished in double digits with 11 points, Levra tallied nine and Meyer netted eight points. Of the team’s 29 rebounds, Robel led with six, Meyer collected five and Roder corralled four. Levra was tops in assists with five and had four steal while Schiszik added four assists and an equal number of steals. Elk Mound finished with four three pointers and was 7-for12 at the foul line.

Elmwood-Plum City was lead by five points from Webb and Aurora Sampair. The Wolves made just six basket with three coming from beyond the three-point arc, but missed on all eight of their foul shots.