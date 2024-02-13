GC boys surrender halftime lead, fall to Panthers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — Heading into the home stretch of the 2023-24 regular season, the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team was looking to continue its climb up the conference standings. Coming off a 21-point victory over Mondovi, the Hilltoppers hoped to build on its success against conference co-leader Durand-Arkansaw.

The game looked promising to start for the Hilltoppers as they rallied late in the first half to pull out to a five point advantage at halftime. However, the Panther defense flexed their muscle in the second half, holding Glenwood City to only a dozen points post intermission to take home the 66-40 win.

With the Toppers leading scorer in Brody Olson out for the game, Tyler Harrington stepped up to fill the leadership role. After Durand-Arkansaw opened the scoring with a three pointer, Harrington’s 15-foot jumper started the scoring for the Hilltoppers.

Baskets by Morgen Eggert, Harrington, and Brady Thompson gave the Hilltoppers the early 8-5 advantage. The Hilltoppers maintained the slim advantage for the majority of the first half extending it to four points at 17-13 when Esdyn Swenby drained a baseline jumper with 5:30 left in the half.

The Panthers countered with a 10-2 run to take the 23-19 advantage with 2:30 remaining in the half. However, the Hilltoppers, in particular Harrington, had a run of their own to close out the half.

The junior guard converted on four consecutive free throws, drained a corner three pointer, and capped the half’s scoring with a steal and fast break layup to lead his team into halftime with the 28-23 advantage.

The good times didn’t last long for Glenwood City. Durand-Arkansaw took the lead at 35-34 early in the second half and never looked back. The Panthers outscored Glenwood City 31-6 during the final 14 minutes of the game to secure the 66-40 win.

Harrington had 17 points on the night on 6-for-11 shooting, including a single three pointer and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Eggert added eight for the Hilltoppers.

The loss drops Glenwood City (9-9, 4-7) into a three-way tie with Colfax and Boyceville for fourth place in the conference standings with three conference games remaining.

The Hilltoppers will attempt to grab sole possession of fourth place next week as they play both Boyceville (10-10, 4-7) and Colfax (7-13, 4-7).

They opened action traveling to Boyceville on February 13, and conclude their week hosting Colfax on Friday, February 16. Both games tipoff at 7:15 p.m.