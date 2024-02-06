Lady Toppers mauled by Panthers at home

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — The Lady Toppers had hoped to cage the Panthers when Durand-Arkansaw visited Glenwood City Thursday, February 1 for a Dunn-St. Croix girls’ basketball contest.

But as soon as the game tipped off, the Panthers broke loose and ran to a 36-9 halftime advantage over the Hilltoppers.

By the time the mauling ended, Durand-Arkansaw had pocketed a 59-21 victory.

The loss was Glenwood City’s third straight and fifth in six games after it had won three straight at the end of December and beginning of January. The setback gives the Hilltoppers a 3-7 mark in conference play and 5-14 overall.

The only points Glenwood City was able to muster in the first half were a three pointer from sophomore Anaka Eliason and a deuce each by senior Libby Wagner, junior Jenna McCarthy and freshman Tori Ohman.

Meanwhile, Durand-Arkansaw was busy twinkling the twine for 36 points thanks to six three pointers from four different players. Chloe Auth and McKinley Sand each tossed through a pair of triples while Addison Auth and Victoria Kurth each added a three.

The Panthers slowed their paced in the second half, but still put up 23 points while the Toppers offense showed only a slight up tick in production with a dozen points.

In that second half, Eliason hit another trey and added a two pointer for Glenwood City while Izzy Davis, who was held scoreless in the opening stanza, had two buckets with Kaylin Brandt adding a hoop and Wagner a free toss.

With both of her team’s three pointers, Anaka Eliason was the Toppers’ top-point getter with eight, Davis had four, Wagner tallied three and Brandt, McCarthy and Ohman finished with two points each.

Glenwood City finished 1-for-5 at the free throw line.

Three Durand-Arkansaw players scored in double figures. Chloe Auth led all scorers with 16 points including a pair of threes, Sand hit three of the Panthers nine long balls for 11 points, Kurth also had two threes and finished with 11 points. The Panthers made just two of their eight free throws.

Glenwood City was in Boyceville last night for the “Coaches vs. Cancer” game and host second-place Colfax Friday, February 9. The Hilltoppers close out their regular and conference schedules with back-to-back games against unbeaten and conference leader Elk Mound. The Mounders come to Glenwood City next Monday, February 12 for a makeup of the January 12 contest was postponed due to a winter storm. The Hilltoppers then travel to Elk Mound on Thursday, February 15.