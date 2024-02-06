Glenwood City wrestlers maul Mondovi/Eleva-Strum, secure conference championship three-peat

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

ELEVA — It’s official, the Glenwood City wrestling team is the outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion for a third consecutive season.

The Hilltoppers capped a dominate conference dual season when they visited Eleva-Strum High School last Thursday, February 1 and put the finishing touch on another undefeated march through their conference competition with a 66-12 beating of the Buffaloes of Mondovi/Eleva-Strum.

Glenwood City, who won 12 of the 14 matches, received six forfeits from Mondovi/Eleva-Strum and added three pins, a technical fall, a major decision and a well-earn regular decision en route to finishing 4-0 in conference duals to capture an unprecedented third straight outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference title.

“Coach Miller and I are very proud of the kids not only for winning our conference, but for the way they have worked this season,” said Glenwood City head coach Shane Strong following the conference and regular-season finalé win over Mondovi/Eleva-Strum.

“This year has been very rewarding because regardless of talent level in the room, we don’t have one kid on our team who doesn’t give great effort in practice. They have been a great group to work with, very coachable and fun to be around,” Strong added.

Up until this current run of three championships, Glenwood City had never won consecutive conference crowns. The Toppers first D-SC championship came in 1975 and was followed by titles in 1980, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1995, 2000, and 2010 before the current string began in the 2021-22 season.

The Toppers opened their February 1 dual at Mondovi by picking up three straight forfeits at 106, 113 and 120 pounds to take a 18-0 lead.

Junior Logan McVeigh won the first of three, first-period Topper pins at 126 pounds when he put the Buffaloes’ Eli Thomas on his back in 1:50.

Top-ranked Wyatt Unser received a forfeit at 132 pounds.

The victories continued to mount for Glenwood City.

Freshman Brock Wood scored an 8-0 major decision over Coby Vollmer at 138 pounds, junior Zeb Holden finished off a 17-1 technical fall of Mason Leirmo in 4:39 at 144 pounds and junior Mitchell McGee stuck Brock Stendahl just 1:42 into their 150-pound bout to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to 45 zip.

Forfeits to freshman Abe Draxler at 157 pounds and senior Will Standaert at 165 pounds made the score 57-0.

Mondovi/Eleva-Strum finally got on the scoreboard with back-to-back second-period pin falls at 175 and 190 pounds.

Glenwood City, however, closed out the competition with two final wins. Jackson Logghe took just 42 seconds to put Daniel Segerstrom on the mat in the 215-pound match and, at heavyweight, Blake Fayerweather triumphed 3-2 to make the final tally 66 to 12.

“Blake Fayerweather picked up a great win against a very solid heavyweight,” noted Strong. “He wrestled smart and with great determination.”

Coach Strong had high praise for the work ethic and commitment of all his wrestlers.

“We have seen growth in all of our kids this season, which is a credit to the kids and their willingness to work hard,” he concluded.

The Toppers, who finished with an impressive 17-3 dual record in the regular season, will compete this Saturday, February 10 in the WIAA Division 3 super regional in Auburndale. The top four individual place winners in each of the 14 weight classes will then advance to the individual sectional tournament to be held at Edgar High School on Saturday, February 17. Meanwhile, the top two teams from the super regional will advance to the team sectional which is slated to be held next Tuesday evening, February 13 in Cadott.

Glenwood City finished as the team sectional runner-up a year ago after placing second in the super regional.

Glenwood City 66, Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 12

106-Will Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) received forfeit; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 126-Logan McVeigh (GC) pinned Eli Thomas (M/ES), 1:50; 132-Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit; 138-Brock Wood (GC) majored Coby Vollmer (M/ES), 8-0; 144-Zeb Holden (GC) tech falled Mason Leirmo (M/ES), 17-1 (4:39); 150-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Brock Stendahl (M/ES), 1:42; 157-Abe Draxler (GC) received forfeit; 165-Will Standaert (GC) received forfeit; 175-Ethan Odegard (M/ES) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 2:39; 190-Alex Coffey (M/ES) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 3:48; 215-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Daniel Segerstrom (M/ES), 0:42; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) dec. Blaine Severson (M/ES), 3-2.