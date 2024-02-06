Glenwood City boys earn split; buzzed by Spring Valley Cards, trample Mondovi Buffs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team was looking to grab sole possession of fourth place in the D-SC with a pair of conference games.

They opened action hosting conference co-leader Spring Valley on January 30. While the Hilltoppers shot well from the field, the Cardinals outscored Glenwood 36-16 in the paint and outrebounded them 21-14 to earn the 61-39 win.

Glenwood City concluded their week traveling to Mondovi on February 2 to take on a two-win Buffalo team. The Hilltoppers jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in the game as they cruised to the 55-34 victory.

The split results on the week leave the Hilltoppers (9-8, 4-6) tied for fourth place in conference play with Colfax.

The Hilltoppers resume action hosting co-leader Durand-Arkansaw (15-3, 9-1) on Thursday, February 8 for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley controlled the pace early and jumped out to an early 8-2 lead. Tyler Harrington’s 3-pointer from the left corner cut the Cardinal lead in half to pull the Hilltoppers to within three points at 8-5.

Glenwood City cut the Spring Valley advantage to 10-9 midway through the first quarter, unfortunately for the Hilltoppers their shooting went cold as they would score only five more points in the half and go into intermission down 22-14.

After the Hilltoppers trimmed the Cardinal led to six to begin the half, Spring Valley’s inside presence and consistent shooting took over the game. Spring Valley shoot nearly 60 percent from inside the arc and hit on 17-of-21 free throws to pull away for the 61-39 win.

Morgen Eggert paced his team on the night with 11 points. Brody Riba and Harrington were close behind with eight and seven points, respectively.

Mondovi

Unlike their matchup versus Spring Valley, Glenwood City controlled the interior and pace of game against Mondovi. The Hilltoppers outrebounded the Buffaloes and held an eight-point advantage in the paint outscoring them 26-18. Glenwood City was also nearly 80 percent from the free throw line, going 19-of-24.

The Hilltoppers jumped out to an early advantage, however Mondovi tied the score at ten apiece. A pair of free throws by the Toppers and a top of the key three pointer by Harrington righted Glenwood City’s offense and propelled them on a 14-0 run to take control 24-10.

Mondovi cut the Hilltopper lead to five at 26-21 to begin the second half, however a Hilltopper 8-0 run pushed their advantage back to double digits at 34-21. The run was started by a Brady Thompson steal and score.

Glenwood City ended the game on a 17-8 run to pull away for the 55-34 win. The 34 points given up is the least on the year since a 63-31 win over Clayton on December 5.

Riba lead the Hilltoppers on the night with 18 points. The sophomore guard went 12-for-14 from the free throw line. Harrington was close behind with 16 points, including a perfect 2-for-2 on three pointers.