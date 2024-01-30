Hilltopper girls fall to Spring Valley, Mondovi

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Glenwood City girls’ basketball team lost a pair of Dunn-St. Croix contests last week.

In both games, the opposing teams used full-court pressure to build large halftime leads before cruising to victory in the second half.

The Lady Toppers hosted Parents’ Night last Tuesday, January 23 against Spring Valley. The Cardinals flew to a big lead by intermission and left town with a 58-34 win.

Three days later, the Hilltoppers were in Mondovi where they were stampeded by the Buffaloes 71-29.

The two losses put Glenwood City’s Dunn-St. Croix record at 3-6 and 5-13 overall.

The Toppers only game this week is a home contest against Durand-Arkansaw on Thursday. Glenwood City will play at Boyceville next Tuesday, February 6 in the annual “Coaches versus Cancer” game.

Spring Valley

With a good crowd on hand for the Parents’ Night celebration January 23, the Hilltoppers were looking to deliver conference win number four against Spring Valley.

Instead, it was the Cardinals that claimed victory using full-court pressure throughout first half to create numerous Topper turnovers and generate points.

Spring Valley led 34-15 at halftime and went on to win 58-34.

Senior Libby Wagner led Glenwood City with ten points, Izzy Davis had seven, Jenna McCarthy finished with five and Tori Ohman and Opal Voeltz both had four points.

Spring Valley finished with a trio of double-digit scorers. Senior Mara Ducklow finished with 17 points and both of the Cardinals’ threes to top all scorers. Maddie Shafer proved to be a tough inside scoring source as she tallied 14 and Charli Vanasse netted ten. Aubrey Mathison finished with nine points.

Mondovi

To have a chance when they played in Mondovi Friday, January 26, Glenwood City knew that it would have to limit the scoring opportunities of the Buffaloes’ leading point-getter, Ava Gray.

That plan unraveled quickly as Gray along with teammates Maddy Marten and Amber Lund combined to score 48 of the Buffaloes 55 points in the first half as the Hilltoppers found themselves trailing by 39 points at the intermission.

While the Buffaloes corralled their offense in the second half, scoring only 16 points, the Hilltoppers’ own attack stalled as it netted just 13 points during that period and they lost 71-29.

Gray finished with 21 points, Marten tallied 20 and Lund had 11 points.

Freshman Tori Ohman scored a dozen to top all Glenwood City scorers. Senior Libby Wagner had nine. Emma Bliese, Jenna McCarthy, Anaka Eliason and Izzy Davis all had two points.