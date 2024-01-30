Glenwood City grapplers finish 3-1 at Whitetail Shootout to take third place

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — Following a dominating 65-6 Dunn-St. Croix dual victory over rival Boyceville the previous evening, the Glenwood City wrestling squad made the short jaunt to Menomonie High School Friday, January 26 for the annual Whitetail Shootout where it rang up three wins in its four duals to place third overall in the 11-team, dual-style tournament.

Glenwood City had their way with its Maroon Pool B opponents beating Osceola 50-27 before overwhelming the undermanned Chippewa Falls McDonell/Elk Mound cooperative by a perfect 84-0 score.

In the crossover matches that pitted the top performing teams from each pool, Glenwood City lost 63-15 to Menomonie of the Big Rivers Conference in the semifinal, but rebounded in the third-place dual and bested another BRC team, Chippewa Falls, 54-27 to cap a 3-1 performance and improve to 16-3 on the season.

The Hilltoppers had a pair of individual wrestlers finish the event with unblemished 4-0 marks. Top-ranked junior Wyatt Unser won all his matches at 126 pounds including two by pin fall and another on a major decision. Meanwhile, fellow junior Zeb Holden looked impressive at 138 pounds as he registered four pins to finish the tournament unbeaten.

Six other Glenwood City wrestlers ended their day with 3-1 records at the Whitetail Shootout. Freshman Brock Wood (132), along with juniors Jake Wood (144), state-ranked Mitchell McGee (150) and Jackson Logghe (215) all had a pair of pins among their three victories. Fellow juniors Conner Gross (190) and Blake Fayerweather (285) bothhad a pair of forfeits and a pin that accounted for their trio of victories.

Senior Will Standaert went 2-2 while wrestling at 165 and 175 pounds as did sophomore Landon Obermueller at 113 pounds. Freshman Will Obermueller (106) and Preston Arvey (106/113) finished 1-1; junior Logan McVeigh (120) and freshman Abe Draxler (157) were 1-3, senior Steven Booth (175) went 0-3 and freshman Zach Bacon received a forfeit in his only match against McDonell/Elk Mound.

In the Shootout’s opening round, Glenwood City rang up a 50-27 win over Osceola with four pins, three forfeits and a pair of major decisions. There were four lead changes through the first seven matches as Glenwood City trailed by a point, 14-15. But, beginning at 138 pounds, the Toppers won six of the final of the final eight bouts to take the win. Fayerweather, Holden, McGee and Standaert all had pins for the locals while Will Obermueller and Wyatt Unser registered major decision at their respective weight classes.

In their next pool matchup versus McDonell/Elk Mound, the Toppers ussed eight pins and six forfeits to achieve an 84-0 shutout. Pins were turned in by Arvey, Brock and Jake Wood, Holden, Draxler, Standaert, Gross, and Logghe.

In its crossover semifinal against Menomonie, Glenwood City won three of the dual’s first four matches for a 15-6 advantage thanks to pins by Unser (126) and Holden (138) and a 5-3 Brock Wood (132) win. The Mustangs, however, won the final ten matches including nine by fall to take a 63-15 victory.

In the final round of the day, Glenwood City and Chippewa Falls battled for third place. The Toppers opened with five straight pins from 126 pounds to 150 pounds for a 30-0 advantage. Chi-Hi then scored three consecutive pins of its own to close the gap to 30-18. Glenwood City, however, pinned at 190, 215 and 285 pounds to put the match out of reach. The Cardinals won two of the final three match for a 54-27 final. All of GC’s points came via pins by Unser, Brock and Jake Wood, Holden, McGee, Gross, Logghe, Fayerweather and Landon Obermueller.