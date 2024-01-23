McDonell/Elk Mound has busy week of wrestling

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic/Elk Mound wrestling cooperative had an extremely busy schedule last week as it competed in four events in a five-day span.

McDonell/Elk Mound was in Spooner Tuesday, January 16 for a triangular, wrestled in Osseo on Thursday, at a quad meet in Durand on Friday and finished with the Shell Lake Challenge on Saturday.

The results that were reported had McDonell/Elk Mound dropping a pair of duals in Spooner, losing to the host Panthers in Durand and finishing last among the 14 teams at the Shell Lake Challenge. No scores from Osseo were available.

This week, McDonell/Elk Mound competes in a Cloverbelt dual triangular at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday and the Whitetail Shootout in Menomonie on Friday.

Spooner Triangular

McDonell/Elk Mound lost both of its duals at the Spooner Triangular held January 16.

The local squad lost 72-6 to Shell Lake and was blanked by host Spooner/Webster 78-0.

In those two duals, Elk Mound wrestlers Luca Burcaw, Ford Hay and Jesse Baxter finished 0-2 and Brady Mathison was 0-1.

Durand Quad

The only dual score reported from the Friday, January 19 Durand Quad was the host’s 39-18 win over McDonell/Elk Mound.

Durand-Arkansaw scored six forfeits and a decision at 138 pounds over Elk Mound’s Ford Hay while all 18 of McDonell/Elk Mound’s points came via three forfeits including one to the Mounders’ Brady Mathison at 190 pounds.

Shell Lake Challenge

The McDonell/Elk Mound wrestlers finished last out of 14 teams in last Saturday’s Shell Lake Challenge with five points.

New Richmond won the meet with 263 points followed by Clear Lake with 200.5, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren had 181, Spooner/Webster finished with a 176 and host Shell Lake scored 170 points to round out the top five.

Jonah Christopherson scored three team points for McDonell/EM with an eighth-place finish at 175 pounds while Elk Mound’s Ford Hay collected two points for his team with an 11th-place showing at 138 pounds. Hay’s only win in his five matches came via a pin against Thomas King of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren.