EM girls roll to wins over Thunder and Buffs; Schiszik surpasses 1,000 points

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound girls’ basketball juggernaut continues to roll.

The Lady Mounders remained unbeaten this season as they added to more wins to their ever-growing tally last week.

In a pair of home games, Elk Mound nearly doubled up the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder 69-35 in a non-conference game played Monday, January 15 and then mauled Mondovi 61-21 three days later in a Dunn-St. Croix duel that saw Mounder junior Ellie Schiszik surpass the 1,000-point plateau.

With those victories, Elk Mound improved to 7-0 in conference play and holds a two-game lead over both Colfax and Durand-Arkansaw and is 16-0 overall.

Elk Mound took on Durand-Arkansaw for the second time this season when it hosted the Panthers, who lost last Thursday to Colfax, Tuesday night. The Mounders will then wrap up a six-game home stand this Friday against Boyceville. They will be at Eau Claire Regis next Monday, January 29.

Osseo-Fairchild

Despite a slow start, Elk Mound still managed to put up 34 first-half points to lead Osseo -Fairchild by 19 at halftime of the pair’s January 15 non-conference game played on the Mounders’ home court.

Allie Roder scored ten of her dozen points in the opening half of play while Belle Kongshaug, had a pair of threes, Hailey Meyer and Allie Robel each contributed six and Carly Mohr four to send Elk Mound into the intermission with a 34-15 advantage.

Held scoreless in the opening frame, Ellie Schiszik, netted nine points in the second half along with Kongshaug who hit three more triples to lead the Mounder scoring parade with 15 points as Elk Mound put up 35 points in teh second half for the 69-35 victory over the Thunder.

Robel hit three, second-half deuces to finish with a dozen points along with Roder. Mohr (who fouled out) tallied eight and Meyer finished with six, all of which came in the first half.

“We got off to a slow start, but I thought we moved the basketball better as the game went on,” said Elk Mound head coach Jordan Kongshaug.

“I thought we rebounded the ball well,” he added.

Elk Mound finished with 28 rebounds with Hailey Meyer leading the way with 11. Roder added five and Schiszik, Mohr and Kongshaug finished with three each. Schiszik led the squad with eight assists, three blocked shots and seven of its 17 steals. Roder also had five assists, two steals and pair of blocks and Kongshaug finished with four steals.

The Mounders shot 44 percent from the field (27-61), made eight three-point shots and were a perfect 7-for-7 at the charity stripe.

Halle Colby finished with 12 points to lead Osseo-Fairchild.

Mondovi

Ellie Schiszik scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Elk Mound to a 61-21 home thrashing of the Mondovi Buffaloes last Thursday, January 18 and in the process achieved a milestone as she surpassed 1,000 career points. After making a trio of three-point shots to open the game, Schiszik’s 1,000th point came on a two-point hoop in the first half and was cause for celebration. The junior tallied 15 points in the first 18 minutes of action and added another trey along with a basket and free throw in the final half of play.

“Ellie had worked extremely hard , and this is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Coach Kongshaug of Schiszik eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark.

Allie Roder, who finished with 14 points, added ten, which included a pair of threes, in the first half to help the Mounders take a 30-13 lead into intermission.

Allie Robel scored eight of her ten points in the second half as Elk Mound added another 31 points to its tally with nine players scoring points in the final stanza.

The Mounders held a decisive edge in rebounds as they collected 28 to 18 by the Buffaloes. Lydia Levra led that effort with seven, Schiszik added six, Allie Robel five and Allie Roder four. Schiszik also topped the charts in assists and steals as she collected five of the team’s 15 assists and five of its 11 steals.

Mondovi’s leading scorer Ava Gray finished with nine points, seven of which came in the first half, to lead the Lady Buffs.

Elk Mound made seven threes and was 10-for-13 at the free throw line. Mondovi made just two of its 13, three-point attempts and three of its 14 foul shots.

“Our team came out with a lot of energy and we were able to hit shots early,” concluded Kongshaug of the win over Mondovi.