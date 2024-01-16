Topper girls sunk by Vikings

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — The Glenwood City girls’ basketball team was faced with the daunting task of taking on two of the Dunn-St. Croix’ top teams last week.

And while last Friday evening’s home date against unbeaten and conference-leader Elk Mound was postponed to February 12 due to winter’s first snow storm, the Hilltoppers still had to travel to Colfax to face the formidable Vikings earlier in the week.

In that Tuesday, January 9 contest, the Colfax girls blew out the Glenwood City Hilltoppers 71-21.

After posting its first three-game winning streak in eight seasons, the Hilltoppers have now dropped back-to-back games as they fell to 2-4 in league play and 4-11 overall.

The Toppers led 2-0 after Izzy Davis hit a pair of free throws, and after McKenna Shipman tied it with a bucket, Tori Ohman scored for a 4-2 Topper lead. But the Vikings used a nine-point run to pull ahead 11-4 and never trailed from there on.

After a Glenwood City free throw, the Vikings, with help from a triple and a deuce from Sierra Shipman went on another run of nine points for a 20-5 advantage.

The Topper only managed a Libby Wagner bucket and four free throws the rest of the first half as Colfax held a 46-10 lead at the break.

Glenwood City was unable to get into any offensive rhythm against the Colfax half court defense and they turned the ball over time after time. McKenna Shipman opened the second half with a deuce for the Vikings,and Goodell scored on an end-to-end steal and shot, then added another bucket in the paint for a 52-11 lead.

In that second half, Ohman and Brooklynn Brite each scored aq hoop and a free throw while Davis made a pair of deuces and went 1-for-2 at the line.

But, Colfax continued to pile on the points en route to the 71-21 victory.

The Hilltoppers were led by Davis with nine points and Ohman finished with six. The team was 3-for-4 from the charity stripe and did not connect from long range.

Sierra Shipman, just a sophomore, had herself quite a game for Colfax with a double-double, leading the Vikings with 15 points and in rebounds with ten. She also led the team in assists with five. All told, 11 different Colfax players put points up. The Vikings finished with four treys in the game.

Glenwood City will have an opportunity for conference win number three this Thursday when they travel to Plum City to take on the winless Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City. The Toppers defeated E-PC 61-41 in an early December game played in Glenwood City. Spring Valley will be in the Toppers’ gym next Tuesday, January 23.